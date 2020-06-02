Who: Missaukee County Taxpayers
When: Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road, Lake City
What: Chemicals, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, paint, etc.
Old, unusable hazardous products, chemicals (known and unknown), fluorescent bulbs, batteries, oil-based paint, cleaners, fertilizers, glues, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, metal polish and more. Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information.
What: Tires
Missaukee County residents can bring up to 10 tires (including rims) free with a maximum size of 4’ x 12‘ per household. Additional tires are $3 each. The collection is paid for by a Scrap Tire Clean-up grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. This is the 19th tire collection that’s been sponsored by Missaukee Conservation District. We couldn’t do it without our amazing volunteers.
What: Mattresses
Mattresses and box springs are $20 each. They will be recycled starting with their disassembly at Bay Area Recycling for Charity’s site. Each piece of the mattress and box spring gets recycled. Cloth, binding, metal, fiber – they all get re-used. Much better than landfilling and typically less expensive (especially for a queen and king-sized bed).
What: On-site Paper Shredding
Now’s the time to get rid of all those confidential papers. Bring them in and you can wait while Ms. Green shreds it right in front of you in their mobile shredding unit. No charge.
What about:
Electronics are not being collected. They can be taken to Padnos, 1111 Leeson Avenue, Cadillac. There is a fee.
Water-based paint (latex) isn’t a hazardous material and can be dried up using a few different methods, so it is not taken as hazardous waste. To dispose of it either leave the lid off in a covered area or put kitty litter or sand in the paint. Once the paint has dried the can with the lid on, can be disposed of in your normal trash pick-up.
• Pharmaceuticals--unused over the counter and prescription medications can be properly disposed of with no charge 24/7 at Missaukee County Sheriff Department, 110 S. Pine Street, Lake City, and at Lake City Family Pharmacy, 57 N. Morey Road, Lake City, during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Used motor oil can be taken to AutoZone, 1042 N. Mitchell, Cadillac.
• Plastic shopping bags during non-COVID19 these bags could be taken to Walmart or Meijer. This service has been suspended. Ask for paper bags or use reusable bags as a better alternative.
• Returnable beverage cans, given that stores have suspended accepting returnable cans, the Missaukee County Recycling Center will accept them for you. This is true at any time of the year.
• Trash can be disposed of at the Missaukee County Recycling Center during normal operating hours using trash bags that have been purchased from A&L, McNally’s, Missaukee Conservation District and Missaukee County Recycling Center. They are very reasonably priced at $5 each, five for $20 and ten for $35. Recyclers have less trash.
• Boat shrink wrap recycling is being looked at through a partnership with Bay Area Recycling for Charities (BARC) and Dr. Shrink. Bags would be purchased for $10, used shrink wrap (minus belts, metals, etc.) would be placed in a bag and taken to the Missaukee County Recycling Center during normal working hours. It would then be picked up by BARC and taken to Dr. Shrink for recycling. Interested? Give our office a call and let us know!
Missaukee County Recycling Center
Regular operating hours have returned and are Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This schedule will continue through Saturday, September 5 except for being closed Saturday, July 4. The location is 6420 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Everyone is welcome to use the Recycling Center regardless of where they live – in the county or out of the county.
Accepted items are #1 -#5 container shaped plastics, #7 container shaped plastics, newspaper, office paper, shredded paper, cardboard, vinyl siding, metals of all types, Styrofoam egg cartons, books, magazines, and bottle-shaped glass.
Cardboard, paper and #1 plastics are sold to companies in Michigan; other plastics are sold to either a company in Canada or Indiana. Vinyl siding is recycled in Dowagiac. Glass is taken to American Waste, Traverse City, to be used for the landfill roads and vapor barrier.
The new procedure at the Missaukee County Recycling Center is to have only two vehicles inside the gates at a time. Customers will then sort their own recyclables into the appropriate containers at the Recycling Center under the guidance of staff, maintaining a six food distance. This procedure has allowed us to open under COVID-19 safe guidelines while continuing to provide recycling services.
Sherry Blaszak is the District Manager for the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information about recycling, volunteering, programs and partnerships, contact Sherry by phone at 231-839-7193, by email at sherry.blaszak@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office at 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
