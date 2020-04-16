CADILLAC — The Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNF) is issuing firewood permits through the mail only, for the foreseeable future.
During this time of social distancing, firewood permits will be free until further notice. Please call your nearest Forest Service Office requesting the free firewood permit.
You will need to provide your full name, address, license plate number, and amount of firewood desired up to 12 cords. Your permit will be filled out by Forest Service staff and mailed to you at the stated address. Your permit will come fully signed and ready for you to harvest your firewood.
Thank you for your patience with the process as we strive to balance public safety and safety of HMNF staff while continuing to serve the public.
Supervisors Office
1755 S. Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI 49601
Phone (231) 775-2421
Baldwin/White Cloud Ranger Station
650 N. Michigan Ave, Baldwin, MI 49304
Phone (231) 745-4631
Cadillac/Manistee Ranger Station
412 Red Apple Rd., Manistee, MI 49660
Phone (231) 723-2211
Huron Shores Ranger Station
5761 N. Skeel Rd., Oscoda, MI 48750
Phone (989) 739-0728
Mio Ranger Station
107 McKinley Rd., Mio, MI 48647
Phone (989) 826-3252
