One of the greatest gifts you can give is your time. Would you agree that big impacts cannot be made possible without a collection of small actions? I imagine a world that makes decisions based on positive intention and I have been called to action as a steward of the Earth, to mobilize communities to respond to their sense of duty for the betterment of our planet.
Service requires us to know that our humanity is more powerful than our expertise. That our ability to feel empathy drives us to see the nature of life as sacred and with purpose. We feel a belonging to that purpose. Whether you have served your neighbor, your country, your local food bank, or your county conservation district, you belong to that purpose. The value of service cannot be easily expressed. One single person giving their time as a force for good can only result in positive actions.
Huron Pines AmeriCorps Program is a national service volunteer program that is a part of a countrywide organization that has been developing leaders in conservation in communities across Michigan since 2007. Of the three kinds of AmeriCorps programs, VISTA, NCCC, or AmeriCorps State and National, Huron Pines AmeriCorps serve as a branch of the state program in Michigan. Huron Pines AmeriCorps members strive to enhance Michigan’s natural resources and foster environmental stewardship by engaging local volunteers, community groups and schools in service projects, hands-on learning opportunities and educational workshops.
Huron Pines AmeriCorps members from all over the country are serving Michigan communities from Lansing to Houghton. Missaukee Conservation District, my host site, sees the value that AmeriCorps members bring to the organization and through a competitive process, they were accepted to host another member for the year 2020. Starting in February, this member will work on specific projects that align with the goals of Missaukee Conservation District.
Conservation is a collection of sustainable acts to preserve our natural resources for the utilization of generations to come. When we make decisions based on conservation efforts, we ultimately are serving the planet and humanity. To me, I can’t think of a better cause to serve than that and neither do the other 26 Huron Pines AmeriCorps members that have been serving Michigan this past year. These members have made small actions and only added to more than 1,000 miles of rivers restored, 22,000 acres of improved public lands, and 73,500 students reached all over the state. Small actions make big impacts.
Serving a full term as a Huron Pines AmeriCorps member at Missaukee Conservation District has been fulfilling and renewing for me. It is said that he or she that serves will most likely benefit more that those being served. My service has served me immensely while in the act of serving others. During these past 10 months, I’ve been able to increase the number of volunteers, create unique and interactive lessons about the many aspects of conservation, and build programs to involve all people of Missaukee County.
Being an AmeriCorps member has been one of the biggest honors of my life and I’m very thankful to have had the opportunity to serve this community and serve alongside such dedicated people with a passion for the greater good. My interest in serving the community has inspired an enthusiasm for continuing the path to better serve local communities to a global level for the overall greater good. As Sargent Shriver, the father of the community action movement, said “of all of our ideals none surpasses the importance of service; to convert our good words into good deeds. Our greatness depends on it. Not only practicing it at home, but in the world at large."
Through this experience, I’ve been able to gain real-world experience, networking and training opportunities that most people fresh out of college wouldn’t receive. With this, I’ve been able to gain experience in a field that’s very competitive and landed a full-time position. As the Education and Outreach Coordinator for Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District in Defiance, Ohio, I don’t feel that I would have gotten to this next step without the personal and professional growth I’ve experienced throughout this service term. Although my service term has ended now, I will forever be an AmeriCorps Alumni and proud to be of service wherever I go.
Dru Mark-Wilson was the Huron Pines AmeriCorps member for Missaukee County. For more information on AmeriCorps, contact Sarah Topp, Huron Pines AmeriCorps Coordinator, at 989-448-2293 ext. 30 or sarah@huronpines.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.