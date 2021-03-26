INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy will offer its arts festival for local families, Winterlochen, virtually.
This is the first year that Interlochen will be offering the arts fest virtually rather than in person.
The free virtual programming will encompass live interactive sessions and pre-recorded offerings led by Interlochen Arts Academy faculty and students, including pots-and-pans percussion, improv games, singalongs, an interactive conducting demonstration with the Arts Academy Band, character sketch and build-a-poem workshops, a tutorial in making your own thaumatrope, a live demonstration of making potato prints and rubbings from surfaces in your house, children’s story readings, a live-streamed performance of Winter Dance by Arts Academy dancers and more.
The virtual festivities will be held on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at interlochen.org/winterlochen.
For a detailed schedule of the day's activities, visit interlochen.org/winterlochen.
