CADILLAC — On Sept. 20, the Huron-Manistee National Forests’ “Jr. Ranger in the Classroom‘ program returned to Kenwood Elementary School. This time with monarch caterpillars and American Sign Language.
Elizabeth Becktel’s kindergarten welcomed Junior Ranger Juli-Ann Lang to their classroom to teach the stages of the monarch’s life cycle with the help of sign language. Over the next few days the children will see monarch caterpillars eat, grow, pupate and transform into a butterfly. They also learned the signs for “bug,‘ “caterpillar‘ and “butterfly.‘
Lang, who attends Baker College in Cadillac, hopes to earn a degree in American Sign Language and Interpretation in the future. She graduated in 2019 from Cadillac High School as a member of the Ecology Club. As a Senior Leader with the Forest Service’s Junior Ranger Program, Lang is coupling her career goals with her love for the outdoors.
“Being a Jr. Ranger has always been a big part of my life and although I am not pursuing an environmental degree, I still want to give back to our public lands in my own way,‘ Lang said. “Nature is always best enjoyed in its own ambient sound, learning the signs for animals helps excited kids enjoy nature without disturbing the wildlife.‘
Becktel said the partnership between the school and the Forest Service makes environmental learning an experience that enhances the traditional classroom.
“Watching these caterpillars transform will make the life cycle lessons they are already learning more ‘real’ to these young children,‘ said Becktel. “American Sign Language was a great addition to this lesson. The kids are excited, they want to play with the caterpillars, but they know they should be left alone. Learning signs helped make an otherwise hands-off lesson feel more hands-on.‘
Debra-Ann Brabazon, Wildfire Prevention Education and Mitigation Specialist for the Huron-Manistee National Forests, worked closely with Becktel to create the “Jr. Ranger in a Classroom‘ program. Developed in 2018, the program complements the Michigan Department of Education’s required Common Core Curriculum for kindergarten classrooms.
