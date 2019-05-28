Special collection
Household hazardous waste (chemicals, fluorescent bulbs, etc.), electronics, tires, mattresses, Missaukee Humane Society needs, Friends Ministry donations, used mascara wands and on-site confidential paper shredding.
The event will take place June 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Missaukee County residents only and will be collected at the Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road (M-66), Lake City, entering via Sanborn Road.
Household hazardous waste includes all chemicals including auto liquids, cleaners, corrosive liquid, fertilizers, herbicides, motor oil, pesticides, solvents, fluorescent bulbs, household and vehicle batteries, mystery containers that don’t have a readable label, and oil-based paint (no latex will be accepted). For safety, tape fluorescent bulbs over 4 feet in groups of 5 and keep your chemicals in a secondary container when you bring them to us to keep them contained in the event of a spill or breakage. A secondary container can be anything from a box to a plastic tub. Please visit www.missaukeecd.org for a more complete listing or call Missaukee Conservation District at (231) 839-7193. The collection is made possible by a grant from USDA Rural Development.
Electronics accepted include computer monitors, televisions and most anything with a battery or cord. There is a $5 charge for each television and computer monitor, all other electronics are free. This collection is made possible by the 2018 Missaukee Conservation District millage.
Up to 10 passenger or truck tires, maximum size of 4 feet by 12 inches will be accepted free; rims can be on the tire. Additional tires are $2 each. This collection is made possible by a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Mattresses and box springs will be accepted for $10 each. Bay Area Recycling for Charities (BARC) will be recycling these items. They normally charge $20 each but are giving our residents a price break.
Missaukee Humane Society will be on hand to collect blankets, sheets, cat and kitten food, dog and puppy food, original PineSol and bleach.
We’ll also be collecting items you’d like to donate to Friends Ministry and dropping the items off to them.
Used, cleaned mascara wands will be donated to the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge for helping to clean and groom rescued animals. See more information at www.appalachianwild.org/wands-for-wildlife.html.
We’ll also be providing on-site paper shredding courtesy of Ms. Green. This is paid for by the USDA Rural Development grant as well.
Not accepted: explosives, bombs, fireworks, smoke alarms, smoke detectors, latex paint, items with Freon or building material of any kind.
Every week
Missaukee County Recycling Center has been serving residents and visitors in one form or another since the 1980’s and is located at 6240 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. It’s managed by Missaukee Conservation District and is funded through a USDA Rural Development grant, sale of materials, support from townships and Missaukee County commissioners. Hours are Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a pilot program adding Tuesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 through Aug. 27 (Tuesday after Memorial Day through the Tuesday prior to Labor Day). The following items are accepted:
• Paper products
Newspaper, office paper, junk mail, non-laminated books and phone books are accepted. We do not take napkins, tissue paper, shiny or metallic wrapping paper, Kleenex or insulated envelopes.
• Cardboard
Cardboard is accepted in all forms. Please trash cardboard with a wax coating (mainly found on produce boxes), or with oil or food particles on them. For example, we do take pizza boxes, just be sure the greasy liner is removed. Please make sure all foam is removed from cardboard.
• Plastics
All plastics in the form of a container such as water bottles, laundry soap, coffee cans; food containers such as yogurt, butter, and cottage cheese containers are accepted. We accept rinsed out plant pots in up to 2.5-gallon size as well as flower flats. We do not accept plastic bags of any kind; they can be taken to Wal-Mart or Meijer; there are containers located at the inside entrance of the store. Anything that had oil or chemicals are also not accepted.
• Metals
Tin and aluminum cans and any metals such as dishwashers, washing machines and bicycles are accepted. Items with Freon must show proof of Freon being removed in a legal and safe manner.
• Vinyl siding
Vinyl siding, with the majority of nails removed, is accepted.
• Glass
We are working on being able to accept glass and hopefully will have positive news by July.
Ways you can help the recycle team
• Rinse out all plastic and cans
• There is no need to remove labels or crush cans
• Bring it in to us and we’ll help you to know what we take and don’t take. Help us help you make a difference in our community.
Trash bags
Trash is accepted at the Missaukee County Recycling Center when brought in specially marked bags that are purchased through Missaukee Conservation District or one of our vendors. They are heavy duty 30-gallon bags and have MISSAUKEE CONSERVATION DISTRICT imprinted on them. Bags are $5 each, 5/$20 and 10/$35. They are also available at A&L, Missaukee County Recycling Center and Missaukee County Treasurer in Lake City and McNally’s in McBain. The more you recycle, the less trash you have.
Other events
Forest and Trail Clean-up
Missaukee Conservation District is hosting a Trail Blitz on Friday, May 31 from forest clean-up in Bloomfield Township Wednesday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. A second clean-up will be held in Caldwell Township, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are needed to join us to once again rid the forest of debris. If you have rakes, shovels, truck, trailer, quad, etc. to bring that would be most helpful! Call Missaukee Conservation District at (231) 839-7193 to RSVP.
Visit our website, www.missaukeecd.org or Facebook page for more information!
Sherry Blaszak is the District Manager for Missaukee Conservation District. For more information call 231-839-7193, email at sherry.blaszak@macd.org, visit www.missaukeecd.org or stop by Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
