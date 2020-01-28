The Kiwanis club of Cadillac is pleased to introduce Scott Johns as our volunteer of the month. Although Scott is our newest member of the Kiwanis family, having joined our Kiwanis family in October of 2018, he is highly enthusiastic and has taken a very active interest in our community activities. Scott and his lovely bride Donna relocated to Cadillac after their retirement and evaluating other communities.
Scott was born in Detroit and then moved with his family to Troy when he was 5. He attended school in Royal Oak and then went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University in Organizational and Administrative Management. He worked for a time at Chrysler Corporation as an assembly line worker before starting his career with AAA of Michigan. Scott worked his way up through the ranks as an insurance adjuster, claims manager and finally a Branch Sales Manager. Scott retired with 32 years of service.
Scott is a fitness enthusiast; he and Donna walk five miles every day. He also enjoys hunting, fishing, snow sports, boating and during the summer riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. This April, Scott and Donna will be celebrating their 36 years of marriage. They enjoy their children, three boys and a girl and three grandchildren.
Scott is also active with the American Red Cross, recently volunteering relief for Hurricane Michael in Florida in 2018. Scott and Donna are also supporters of the After 26 Depot. Scott and Donna are also active members of the Zion Lutheran church, where Scott and Donna are both in the Ensemble.
Scott enthusiastically embraced Kiwanis from day one. He has volunteered his time and energy to all of the Kiwanis projects: the backpack project, constructing bunkbeds, cleaning up both the city park and Kiwanis Park. Scott has volunteered to act as co-chairperson for the concession stand at Memorial Field. Along with his cohort, John Porter, they had a successful fund-raising season. Scott has volunteered his time to help the Salvation Army at Christmas time and visited both our Key Club and Circle K Club in Big Rapids. He is a respected and valued member of our Kiwanis Family.
