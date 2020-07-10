LAKE CITY — The Lake City Alumni annual meeting scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2020 has been canceled.
The decision was made due to current social distancing and other restrictions. Please keep next year, September 2021 on your schedule.
LAKE CITY — The Lake City Alumni annual meeting scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2020 has been canceled.
The decision was made due to current social distancing and other restrictions. Please keep next year, September 2021 on your schedule.
Cadillac News
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.