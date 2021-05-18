Lake City Area Schools valedictorians and salutatorian
- By Staff Cadillac News
-
-
Latest News
- Current fire season not showing any odd trends
- Shots fired during Osceola County robbery
- NMC blanks Ogemaw Heights
- Mesick claims WMD softball title
- Cadillac nets win over Ludington
- Wexford board looking at resolution seeking discontinued revenue sharing payments
- Cadillac residents to pay 5% more for water and sewer
- Road work underway on Evart Street
Most Popular
Articles
- Maple, a broken-hearted English lab, adopts puppy
- Nicole L. Hill
- Long Road Distillers planning to open newest location in Cadillac next month
- Jan Jerome Meyer
- David Andrew Bell
- Public Record — 28th Circuit Court
- True North to propose land 'swap' in exchange for $200K for Manton library construction
- Another detective brought in to work on cold case involving body found in Lake County
- Fr. Joseph John Fix
- Mary K. Sluiter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.