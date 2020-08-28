Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church hosts Barney and Nancy Miesse

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church, known for its summer concerts, is pleased to bring you one more concert before the summer ends. We are hosting Barney and Nancy Miesse, from Florida, in our sanctuary at 6 p.m. on September 13, 2020. A love offering will be received for them at this time.
Barney Nancy Miesse are from Lake Placid, FL where they play music at churches, senior centers, farmer's markets, restaurants, nursing homes, festivals, fairs, private parties, and house concerts. Nancy, an autoharp player, is a former resident of Cadillac and has enjoyed visiting the area. Barney, from Ohio, and Nancy have been together for eleven years playing classic country, 50s, 60s and gospel music in Arkansas, Wyoming, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Panama. They have recorded several CDs.
