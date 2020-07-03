Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church hosts Jim Quales in an outdoor concert

LAKE CITY — It is with joyful anticipation that the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host the encouraging southern gospel music of Jim Quales an outdoor concert on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 6 p.m.
The concert will be held at the outdoor concert pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. There is no admission charge and a free-will offering will be taken for the benefit of Jim Quales. You may enjoy the concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about COVID-19 we recommend social distancing.
Jim has been singing for 30 years. He has had the privilege to sing in three different groups. Back in October of last year, they had to make the hard decision to take their quartet off the road. It came down to not being able to keep up on the transportation side of things and paying the guys what they deserved. The desire and the calling did not leave him personally. He has been doing solo dates for the past three years, so it was a pretty easy transition into being a soloist. He currently does 80% of his singing at senior homes throughout the country during the week and church dates on the weekend. He loves singing for seniors. He calls them his peeps. He loves seeing their eyes light up and sing along with him to the ones they recognize. Singing is one of the most precious things God gave us to brighten up our lives. He is honored to get to perform in this art.
You, your family and your neighbors will not want to miss this entertaining and upbuilding concert.
In the event of bad weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Sanctuary of the Church. Whether indoors or outdoors, casual and comfortable dress is appropriate.
Lake City E.P.C. is located on M-55 ¼ mile East of M-66 next to Roger’s Family Foods.
For more information, you may call (231) 839-2948.
Come as you are visitors to the Lake City area are especially welcome.
