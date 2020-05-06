LAKE CITY — Lake City High School has named the Valedictorians and Salutatorian for the Class of 2020.
Valedictorians
• Rylie Bisballe has achieved the title of Valedictorian by receiving a cumulative GPA of 4.0. Rylie is the daughter of Kurt and Tera Bisballe. Throughout her years at Lake City High School, Rylie has played volleyball, basketball and ran track. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. Her future plans are to attend Grand Valley State University where she will continue her basketball career and pursue a degree in the medical field.
• Tess Eising has achieved the title of Valedictorian by receiving a cumulative GPA of 4.0. Tess is the daughter of Joe and Jamie Eising. Throughout her years at Lake City High School, Tess played volleyball and softball. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and the Junior Volunteer program at Cadillac Munson Hospital. Her future plans are to attend Saginaw Valley State University and pursue a degree in Nursing.
• Emma Elmquist has achieved the title of Valedictorian by receiving a cumulative GPA of 4.0. Emma is the daughter of Grant and Jennifer Elmquist. Throughout her years at Lake City High School, Emma has played basketball, ran track and cross country. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. Her future plans are to attend Alma College where she will continue her track and cross country career while pursuing a degree in Biology/Pre-Dentistry.
Salutatorian
• Jack Pedlar has achieved the title of Salutatorian by receiving a cumulative GPA of 3.993. Jack is the son of Todd and Emily Pedlar. Throughout his years at Lake City High School, Jack played football, basketball and ran track. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. His future plans are to attend the University of Michigan and pursue a degree in Engineering.
