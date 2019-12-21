From Mr. Jacobs’ first-grade class at GT Norman Elementary:
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you are feeling good. Is Rudolph felling good? I let the dogs out. Can I Please have a x Box one headset and fortnite and controller.
From, Grady
Dear Santa Claus,
You are really really nice. Do you live in a snow moutain? I helped my brother feel better. Can I have please a bike with out training wheels.
Sincerely, Addi
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you are doing good! Do you like milk? I always clean my room when my mom tells me to. Please can I have a Lego Star Wars ship?
Sincerely, Hayden
Dear Santa Clous,
How are you doing? How are your elves doing? I help with the sKunKs. Could I please have an x box one with a head set and a fortnite game in a case.
Sincerely, Hatcher
Dear Santa Claus,
I like my boots and clothes you gave me last year. Do you like chocolate chip cookies? I do my chores. Can I please have LoL house?
From, Tinidy
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you are doing good. Is your favorite color red? I been a good friend to Willa. May I have an American Dolls Please?
Love, Arabella
Dear Santa Claus,
I hop youare having a good day. Are your reindeer feeling good? Santa I think that I’ve been good because I did my chores. Santa can I please get a desk for Christmas?
Love, Kodin
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you are doing good. Do you like candy canes alot? I clipped up to silver at school. Can I please have a bike for Christmas?
Sincerely, Rylee
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope your elves are good. Are you doing good? Is it cold there? It is cold here! I made a new friend Arabella. Can I please have a skate board.
Love, Willa
Dear Santa Claus,
I Love you Santa Claus. Are you feelin Good? Clip up? Can I have a bike pretty please?
Love, Kayden
Dear Santa Claus,
I hop you are having a nice day. Are you feeling good reindeer and Satna Claus? I clip up at school. Can you give me slime please?
From, Chesney
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you are well. Do you love your reindeer? I have been good. Can I have a nerf gun please?
Love, Tristan
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you are feeling good. I help my mom do the dishes. Can I please have a basket ball?
From, Jeramie
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope your elves are feeling good. Do you like sugar cookies? I clip up. Can I please have a video game Santa?
Love, Keegan
Dear Santa Claus,
I love you. Is Rudolph feeling good? I have been good. I want Barbies please.
From, Keather
Dear Santa Clous,
Thank you for the Legos! Is there Trees? I have clipped up! Can I please have a Legoset for Christmas?
From, Alex
Dear Santa Claus,
Thanks for the tin of gummy rings. Do you love cookies? I was being good for ten whole months. Can I please have a new bike with training wheels for Christmas?
Love, Damien
Dear Santa Claus,
I like to Sit on your Lap so much. Do you have eight Reindeer. I Fede my Dogs and do chores. Can you pleas give me a motorcycle Bike for Christmas?
From, Hunter
Dear Santa,
I hope you are feeling good. Do you like broccoli? I am polite to my teachers. Can I please have some LoL dolls for Christmas?
Sincerely, Sarah
From Ms. Munch’s first-grade class at Kenwood Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I Should be on the nice list because I help my mom. I would like a pupe. Merry Christmas!
Love, Karter
Dear Santa,
I Should be on the nice list because I Push my sister in the sled. I would like a wwe toy. Merry Christmas!
Love, Brady
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help klen my room whith my sistrs. I would like a big stuft anuml. Merry christmas.
Love, Melody
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom some tims. I would like a LOL doll! Merry Christmas.
Luve, AnnaBella
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am nice. I would like a elsa and anna doll. Merry christmas.
Love, silas
Dear Santa,
I shauld be on the nice list because I hoep My mom. I would like like a nrfgun. Merry christmas.
Love, Kyle
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am a nice frend I play whth my bruthre! I would like a nerf toy gun. merr christmas!
Love, Dominik
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I be good and Help! I would like to have a to Prinses Doll! Merry christmas!
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am nice. I would like a toygun. Merry Christmas.
Love, Kurtis
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I hep pepl when they get hurt. I would like a skrufalo. Merry chrismas!
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am good! I would like a pupy! Merry Christmas!
Love, Zach
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am a good frend. I would like kitins. Merry Christmas.
Love, Haylee
Dear Santa,
I Should be on the niece list becauses I am a god frend! I would like a LOL dolls. mory christmas!
LOL, Shelby
Dear Santa,
I Should be on the nice because I am nise. I would like a LOL dolls. Merry christmas.
love, Ellis
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am nis to karter. I would like a pupy. Merr Christmas!
Love, Micheal
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I pik up. I would like a dinosaur. Merry Christmas!
Love, Dessirai
Dear Santa,
I should be no the nice list because I can cleen my room! I would like a kitten! Merry Christmas!
Love, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
I shold be on the nice list because I pike up my stuff. I would like a cleen Robot. Merry Chistmas!
love, Ezekiel
From Mrs. Carlsen’s second-grade class at Forest View Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I’v been a good boy this year. Can yoo get me a cinchol ccar and a Santa? question how do you fly?
Love, Zach
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year, I’ve helped my dad find his sandal. I listened to my big brother, and my mom. So can I plz have a creidit card with $12.99, and that will be it? Love you Santa.
Love, Preston
Dear Santa,
I think i wus a good boy this yer i bena god boy. Itfid harbthok you for pleyssatn you ar the best thareygu ddeuy deycusi play weith pewth is rthe run at rei you best!
Love, Blake
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a Merry Chrastmias i have been a good kid this year. I wont for criistmas is a VR headset with the hands an gladiator and stuff like that.
Love, Tanner
Dear Santa,
I’ve beena good Boy this year and helped mom with the dishes. I woolider how do you fit down chimneys? I want more time with my parents.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good Santa. I’m very happy and I’ve been very kind. I’ve been hlepfool Santa. Can I have a guitar and a BarBie house?
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
I have Bed a good Boy this year. I want an X Box and a PS4. My mom wants a Million Bucks. My Dad wants a Polaris.
Love, Cam
Dear Santa,
I have been a Good girl. I have been helping people. If you can not bring presents it is ok Santa. If you can bring me a cat and a Phone. I hope you have a merry Christmas.
Love, Karaiyne
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy becouse I helped Zoey dig a hole. I want hockey toys and a Elf and a new tv, I love so much please!
Love, Branson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have helped my mom clean the house. I have also helped with cooking dinner. I would like an American girl doll. I would also like American girl doll clothes. I would really like my family to have a good Christmas. p.s I’ll give you lots of cookies I love you.
Love, Adriana
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I helped my grama and grampa decorate their house and fake tree. I would like super mario maker two, big expandaball thingy, inside tent, and a remote control car. Thank you for all the presents you give us every year.
Love, Cecilia
Dear Santa,
I’m happy that Christmas is a thing and I get to spend time with my family. What I want for Christmas is a LOL house for toys and books.
Love, Lillian
Dear Santa,
I have been good by helping my family. For Chrismas I would like an America girl doll and clothes for her, and a bed. I would like the Jojo America girl doll Please and thank you.
Love, Addy
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I’ve been good to my brother and my parents. This year I would like minecraft Legos, mincraft hand books, Laser tag, and generation zero (PS4).
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
I have been A good boy. I helped my familey. I cleaned my home and I cleaned my goat. And I will help my friends. Can I keep your elf?
Love, Wyatt
From Mrs. Bailey’s first-grade class at Kenwood Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom and I cleen my room. I would like a bunk bed! Merry Christmas!
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my sistr. I would like a kitchen set. Merry Christmas!
Love, Zander
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I can cleen my room. I would like an art set! merry Christmas!
Love, Emilee
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my Dad. I would like a lifted truck. Merry Christmas!
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom with dishis. I would like a nerf gun. Merry Christmas!
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I do my job at skool. I would like a nerf gun! Merry Christmas!
Love, colin
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my baby sistr. I would like a watch! Merry Christmas!
Love, Thomas
Dear Santa,
I Should be on the nice list because I can helb the city. I would like a car! Merry christmas!
Love, Adrian
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I feed my dog. I woald like a doll! Merry Christmas!
Love, Arabella
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list becouse I feed my cat. I would like a hover board! Merry Christmas!
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I do my job. I would like The Big Batman. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jaxen
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice lizt because I fed my dog. I would like a play station.
Love, Christopher
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I feed my dogs. I would like a real 4 Wheeler.
Love, Samuel
Dear Santa,
I would like a watch.
merry Love, Raven
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my teacher. and I feed my cats. I Would like a new bike! Merry christmas.
Love, Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my sister. I would like a dirt bike. Merry Christmas!
Love, Cash
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I take care of my clothes. I would like a bey blade. Merry Christmas!
Love, Noah
From Ms. Czarnecki’s third-grade class at Lincoln Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I wont a pupey and a smart TV. I should be on the nice list because I clean my room and I build stuff a lot.
From James
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you doing I Hop you are Having a good Chrismas I have Bin good by cleaning my room. and I rilly wont the Mega canstrux ethry eevec eviloshin and a Mega construx pecachow poke Ball serys 1.
Serserly, Arden
Dear Santa,
how are you? I have been very good this year. I clean my room may i have a for x-mas i want a iphone xr and a case and a Screen pretector and limited data. And a robo pup and a ipadpro and a case for it and the screen pretector and limited date for it to and a laptop and a case to and limited. And a wiiu a purpel one pls and hair doll plz. And a baby alive haver bord and purpel headphones.
Love, Elexa
Dear Santa Claus,
How Have you been? is it nice that you are coming to town? can i have a ride in your slay? can i tell you Something? I just wanted to tell YOU that i think that you do a fabulous job at delivering toys to all of us all in one night! here is a few things i want for Chistmas. can i Please have a hover board, marker maker, hatchamal, squishy and a boss baby coloring Book! but that’s not all! i’ve been good by writing a kind note to the secratary, holding the door for people and making my bed!
Sincerly, Samantha
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a grate Christmas this year. For Christmas I want a hover bord because when my feet hurt I can go on the hover bord I have been really good I have let some wone come in frunt of me and I rote some kind notes to a lot of peapol. Mary Christmas.
Love, Hallie
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas can i please have a minecraft toy shield. I have wrote a Kind note to the secretary. And i wrote a Kind note to the aides.
Merry Christmas, Johnathan
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I hope you are having fun making presents, I hope I can get a pet snake from you, I hope I can get a remote contrrol truck.
With love, Logan
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing fine. I want an Elsa doll Please. I want an Anna doll too. I’v been good by helping my mom out. I helped my Little Sister out of our room. I helped clean my sister’s and Emma’s room. can i have a Spen toy?
Frome, Destiny
Dear Santa,
For christmas can I have a Lego set, watch or a book that has adventure in it? Santa Claus are you real? How many cookies are mrs. Claus cooking? I have been very good this year. I try to help my brother, I take out the trash, grab my grandma’s mail, I made cards for the secretary, 3 friends and a recess aid. Hope you have a good time santa!
Sincerely, Gavin
Dear Santa Claus,
For christmas I want some Panit and easles and a hovorbord. how is Mrs. claus and tell her to make more cookies for you! how are the rainDeer? how are the elvs doing tell the elvs to make a lot of toys! my litte siser Chole she thous fits and talk back at her mom.
Sincerely, Isabella
Dear Santa,
For Christmas may I have a robot kittin, may I have a 2 squshes, may I have bot mind cratft, may I have a uncorn dress, may I have a compter, may I have a dress up set, please.
with Love, Renee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a fire Cindl and a rc car I let people go in frunt I rote a cineb not to a teach and a kid I think I hav ben nice this year.
Sincerely, Travis
Dear santa claus,
Can I pleas have painting stuff for Christmas. I have been good this year. I Help pick up litter. I Help make dinner. How are you and Mrs. Claus. How is the workshop going.
Sincerly, Myla
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing at the north pole. I have been very good this year! I take out the trash. For Christmas I want a new smart watch, smart tv a rc truck, pj’s, laptop, a robot dog!
Sincerely, Quinlan
Dear Santa,
for Chistmas I whant a rc car gzmo watch fitbit electric scooter, gopro for Chistmas I been good this year by pickup litter, I help with landdri.
Sincerely, Justin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas is two pet rescue and LOL dolls and Lego frends and big and small hatchemal eggs and a laptop I’v been good by picking up litter and making my bed marry Christmas!
Sinsirly, Abbi
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I was very good this year. I helped my parents watch over my sister. What I whant for Christmas is rooler blads some ear buds (head phones). A Colosal rabbit and a hair less cat.
Sincerly, Arieonna
Deur Santa Claus,
Hi! How are you dowing. can i get a lot of bord games. And a computers whith a lot of games whith it please and thank you. I been good by holding the door. I been good by dowing things for my famly. I been good by helping class mats. I been good by dowing things for my techer.
Sincerely, Thomas
Dear Santa,
For x-mas I want an m.r.e kit, militool, flashlight, sleeping bag, Hover board, roller blades, fingerling unicorn, minecraft book, dominos, legos, robo dog, laptop, mincraft, xbox 1, t.v, headset, t.v stand, and a wifi device. Ive been good by holding the door, doing my work.
Sincirly, Xeke
Dear Santa,
I’ve been very good this year by taking out the trash, giving a note to the secratary, help cleaning, I let someone go ahead of me in line, I held the door for my Family. For Christmas I wan’t a Plushy, a hover bord.
Sincerly, Quinn
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas can I tell you what a want for Christmas a mouse a huver bord and stilts. I want to tell you wat I think I diserv. reson 1 I helpet my mom pull the weds.
From, Kendalyn
From Ms. Jensen’s third-grade class at Lincoln Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I hope you feel well to diliver presns. I have been good. Can I have more Amaricin girl doll and Amaricin clos. Can I have more lol dolls.
your Friend, Leah
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are not sick and you are doing all right. When you come it’s fun to see the chimney door open. I have been kind of good this year. I would like some Transformers but if you do not get them for me I will be fine. I would also like some Nerf gun toys. I can’t wait to see what you bring.
your frind, Noah
Dear: Santa
I hop you get to kidses homes safly. For chistmas all I want is rilly, arts and crafts, a real life kiten that is alive, a havr bord, a hum ball masheen, a slime set and last but not lest some cat toys along with the baby cat. That is all I want for chrismas. I just want the baby cat. Plese.
Love: Savannah
Dear Santa,
I’m ready for Christmas! My brother is to. Me and my brother have made pictures for you, sang Chrismas songs, and more! I cant wait for Chrismas! On Chistmas I hope for a hover boad or an America girl doll. Can my brother get a electric ball or a bike. I hope you have a merry Cristmas!
your friend, Madisen
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have not been so Bad. I was Bad a bit so I hope you dont get lost. I want a RC car. Nobody is perfert. MERRy CHRISTMAS SANTA.
your friend, Eli
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer sick, I am sorry if they are. How do your elf’s make toy’s? I hope you have a great Jerney! Are you cold at the North Pole? do you have a good time at the North Pole?
your friend, Devan
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have tryed to be a good boy. mom mom would like some new slippers and my dad wants hunting land and can I have a play station 4 and two controlers that comes with minecraft and Ark and hang beasts and hort nite season 2 chapter 2.
your freind, Matthew
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a safe flight and I hope the reindeer don’t get sick. Santa I have been good for my dad wakeing up to go to school. I have been waiting for Christmas because Christmas is my favorite holiday. Talk to you again Santa.
Your friend, Wyatt
Der Santa,
I like your reindeer. I hope you can make it around wold. I really want a foxy plush. I really want nightmare foxy. I also want a puppy. I hope you have a good trip.
Love, Raymond
Dear Santa,
Christmas is coming. Be ready every one is waiting so please don’t get sick. What is going on down there. I hope you have a good trip.
Your freind, Nathan
Dear Santa,
I hope I’m on the good liste I’v ben very good this year. I hope you and the reindeer are well. I really want a new notebook but if I dont thats ok. Have a safe trip be safe santa!
your friend, Kaydence
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are the elv’s busy? For Christmas I want a unicorn pillow, a mermaid blanket, and JoJo Siwa stuff. Also at my moms I want a american girl doll and stuff for it. I hop everythings going well, in the North Pole.
Your friend, Emily
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. And how are the riendeer. my favorte rinedeer is Rudolf. And so you want too Know what I want for Christmas is a LoL doll house and LPs please and thank you good bye.
Love, Jenny
Dear santa,
are you ready for Christmas? I know i am are the reindeer ready to? Hope the reindeer don’t get sick or you. How are the elves doing? Hope thier doing great! I wondering sata is there a hot cocoa machine in your slay? If there is that’s cool! OH! Santa I am a very good girl this year! Alway have and always will be.
Your friend, Marie
Dear Santa,
I hope you can get around the world in one night. Give your reindeer food for the big trip around the world. How can you get around the world in one night? Are you okay? I hope so. Santa, you are the king of Christmas. Your reindeer need food for the big trip.
your friend, Jude
Dear Santa,
How you and Ms. Clause doing. I hope you are doing well. I can not believe it almost Christmas. I have been a good girl this year. I helped my mom a lot this year. I really wan’t the game Scramble please. I hope have a safe ride.
your friend, Kamryn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m excited! All I want for chistmas is a snow board I also want my gandma to get a car. Have a safe trip.
your friend, Sam
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a happy christmas this year. I am been a good girl this year. At school I do my homework and I do my door decorations this year. I want some unicorn stuff and a gum and I want a rainbow magic fairy book and I want a fairy animals book. Marry christmas santa!
your friend, Sofie
Dear Santa,
I hope that you have a good trip on christmas. I would like a guitar. also I want a diary. I also want a skate board. I will leave cookies for you.
your freind, DeAnthony
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.