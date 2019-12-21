Dear Santa Claus
How are you? I am good, I have 6 siblings (2 sisters and 4 brothers!) I really hope they have a good Christmas too.
I am only 5 years old, and I would love to have more Fancy Nancy books for Christmas, I would also like an "If you Give a Mouse a Cookie " stuffed animal and book.
I hope you have a very Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year.
love
Eshet Lennox
Dear Santa
I can't wait for Christmas, It is one of my favorite holidays, I am 3 years old, and have 6 Siblings ( 3 sisters, and 3 brothers) I love them.
I would like to have a "blaze and the monster machine" stuffed animal, and I would also like a "blaze and the monster machine" book, please.
Thank you for reading my letter. And I hope you have a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
love
Phinehas Lennox
Santa,
Me love you. Me want toys. Everything! Blue race car, school bus, legos, purple and green remote control car. Me want everything, all those cars! Me like reindeer. Merry Christmas!
Sawyer Zingelman
3 years old
Dear Santa I have been good. I am 4. I would like:
Barbie set
Barbie airplane
paw patrol mighty pups set
puzzles - unicorn, butterfly, paw patrol
Elsa magic vanity - sings
Breslynn
4 years old
Hi Santa and Mrs. claus!
For Christmas I would like a Hoover board and an unicorn tent for my room and my stuffies. I will be making your Christmas cookies this year; my mama said I get to bake the cookies for you this year! I hope you like them!
Love you!
Kinslee Hankins, Kenwood student
Hi Santa! How are the reindeer? How are the elves?
For Christmas I would like a pellet gun with a scope on it and a new Ponsee Feller Buncher.
Thank you Santa!
Cullen Hankins, Kenwood student
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden and this year I am 8 years old. All year long I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like: Rock tumblek, iPad, stunt motion set and sleeping bag. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Aiden Bronkema
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like if you would bring me: football, 6 packs of 60 Pokemon cards, a new computer with internet, Pokemon Sword and Shield, a new bike, apple seeds, ten year old movies and lots and lots of toys for me and my brothers.
Taj, 9
Santa,
I have been good. Can you bring me lots of presents? I would like: Let's go Pikachu, toy Blastoise, 2 dinosaurs, Pokemon Sword and Shield, football and basketball, Pokemon cards, basketball hoop, Nintendo Switch.
P.S. My baby brother Tai likes Mario all day, Elmo, Mickey Mouse, Pikachu, trains and dinosaurs.
Trae, 4
Dear Santa,
My is Geno and this year I am 5 years old. All year long I have been maybe both nice and naughty. For Christmas this year, I would like: A lumber jack set, flowers for my mom, and transformers rescue bots. Thank you.
Love, Geno
From Mrs. Hopkins’ third-grade class at Evart Elementary:
Dear Santa,
How do you always give presents all around the world in 1 night? Does Rudolph’s nose actully glow? for Christmas I would like a LOL Big ball suprise and some squishies. I think that I deserve these presents because I play with my brother nicely and do a good job at school. Thank you Santa!
Love, Aurelia Hill
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve tried my best to be good. How are the Raindeer? I also cleand my room for inspections. For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch, a Computer, a Yandere Simulator Game, and a Full VR set and a Ukelele. That’s what I’d like for Christmas.
Love, Sandra Woodbury
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How’s ruldoph doing? How are the elves? How is Mrs. Cluas doing? For Christmas I want a xbox 360 and a controlr I think I deserve these presents because I’ve been above grade level and I’ve been nice.
Love, Alex Linder
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are you i have a questren? for you how is sparkles and I have a anoth question? for you how is Ruldoph and I have a nother question? how is Mrs. Claus doing I have a list of Presents I want and I think I earn it Because I did the Dishes Because I want a PSE.
Love, Zaine Hodges
Dear Santa,
Hi santa is Mrs. Claus making some hot cocoa for you? How’s Ruldoph? I hope he’s doing good. For Christmas I would really like you to make my dad as happy as he can be. I would also like head phones and a paint ing set. I’m glad I got to make a letter for you. Thank you if you can make my wish come true. Merry Christmas!
Love, Julianna Ordaz
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? Is Mrs. Claus making cookies for you? What I want for Christmas is a puppy and I want a quad. That’s what I think that I want. I deserve these presents because I have not fought with my sister.
Love, Carson Elder
Dear Santa,
How is Ruldoph Doing? For Chrismas I would like a swimming mermaid tail, over watch video game, and and some slime. I think that I Deserve these presents because I’ve been good in school, and doing my chores. Thats why I think I Deserve these present.
Love, Alyssa Nunn
Dear Santa,
how long Does it take you to get to Tennesee My presents I think i deserve these presents i want the newest xbox pls becuse my xbox shutsoff for no reason, and I want a vr head set, becuese last time you got me the fake one, it wasnt fun thow, a mini-fridge. I got a lot more but this papr is not big enough and I get good grades thanks. and a wireless headset.
Love, Dacoda Dimond
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4 and a power ranger, remote controle air plane, and a dog. I think I deserve these because I have been doing good in school.
Love, Doronte Durham
Dear Santa,
is Ruldoph real Santa? and what I want for Christmas is a hoverboard and why I serve this Gift is because I’ve been Good in school this year so far. Even my teacher says so. I’m proud of myself too.
Love, Ayden Kups
Dear Santa,
is it OKAY if for Christmas i have a quad and a xbox and PS4 electric scooter.
Love, Brayson Ignash
Dear Santa,
How have you and the Reindeer been doing? Als do the Reindeer have enough carrots? And do the Elves have all the presents ready to go? For Christmas I would like a watch, JoJo bows, and rings. I think I deserve these presents because I have been doing good in school also I respect my friends.
Love, Brooklynn Kelly
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I want a puppy, xbox 1, and PS4. I think I deserve these presents Because I get good grades. I help peaple when they fall. I am quiet. I dont fight and I will take care of the puppy. I will take extra care of PS4 and xbox 1. Thank you!
Love, Cameron Winters
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am good. for Christmas, I want a Osilot cat and twiste pets. I earned these presents because I got up for school fast and I got dressed and on time for school. Thank you!
Love, Haylen Aldrich
Dear Santa,
How is Ruldoph this Christmas? Santa, can I please have a kids apple watch and nintendo switch for Christmas. Why I deserve a apple watch and a nintendo switch you ask? I have been getting good spelling test grades and that’s why I deserve a nintendo switch and a kids apple watch. Thank you Santa.
Love, Bentley Bissett
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are your reindeer ok? For Christmas I would realy like a book called Minecraft: The Last Journals, a Nintendo Switch, and a baby cat. I think that I deserve a book, a Nintendo Switch, and a baby cat because I am good in school, I do my chores before I play video games, I will feed the cat every day, and I will read the book each day.
Love, Noah Colbert
Dear Santa,
How are you? does reindeer poo sparkle and does Ruldoph’s glow. For Christmas I want that mind reader for Pokemon Please and thank you, coud I get a blankis for baby myhff please and thank you. Can i get nintendo switch with Luigi’s ghost manchion pleas and thank you good bye Santa. Have a good Christmas!! I deserve these preseats becuse i do belevi in you.
Love, Zachary Long
Dear Santa,
How are the Elves and Deer doing? Also I was wondering if you could get me some presents and other children because I’ve been good in school. So, I was wondering if I could get some presents. I would like a PS4, nintendo switch, gaming head set, my own spinny chair, a new iphone and my last item is a green screen. See ya Christmas.
Love, Mac Darling
Dear Santa,
how manny Presents do the Elves make every year? For Christmas I want a necklace, squishies, and I think I should get presents because I was nice to my sister and my Brother. I hope I am on the good list.
Love, Mylee Dewitt
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus and how are you? for Christmas I would like the game the Hunter call of the wild, and farming similator that is what I want for Christmas. I think I deserve them because I am doing good in school that is why I think I deserve them.
Love, Maverick Cass
Dear Santa,
iH Santa how come you are so fat? something i deserve a xbox1, microphone, Mincraft, call of Duty, 7 Days to die, 2 controllers.
Love, Trytin Champagne
Dear Santa,
Santa how is Rudolph for Chrimith I want garden supplies, a lizzard and clothes? I think I deserve them because I help my mom and I would help anyone I can!
Love, Zack Johnson
Dear Santa,
How are the Reindeer doing? also hieuldoph? do the reideer have nuf firts? For Christmas I want JoJo shoes, phone me and my sister have we matching baby dolls, and a giant LOL. and me and my sister have matching outfits.
Love, Kaelyn Schoch
From Mrs. Dietlin’s first-grade class, Cadillac:
Dear santa,
I should be on the nice list because I take oat the bats. I would like a xbox. Merry Christmas.
Love, Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I Should be on the nice list because I help Kinslee. I would like a drone with a camr. Merry Christmas!
Love, Tionna
Dear santa,
I should be on The nice list because I fix my moms cowch. I would like a brbe drem hows. mery Christmas.
Love, Jenna
Dear Santa,
I should be on The nice list because I pik up my toys. I would lke a drt bike, merry Christmas.
Love, Jonny
Dear Sata,
I Should be on the nice List because I make my bed. I would like a JoJo Sewa. Merry Chrismas!
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I Should be on the nice list because I help set the table. I Would like a bade blade. Merry christmas.
Love, Nate
Dear Santa,
I should the nice list becuse I help my Mom. I would like a Lol dolz. Merry christmas.
Love, Annalea
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help clee up. I would like huvrbrod, merry Christmas.
Love, Kinslee
Dear santa,
I should be on the nice list because I helped mi uncle. I would like a remot tntr Doge. Merry Christmas!
Love, Bentley
Dear Sante,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom whith dishes. I wood like dirt bike. Merry Christmas.
Love, Brody
Dear Santa,
I shoud be on the nice list because I Help cleen up. I would like a xbox4. Merry Christmas.
Love, Sam
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I cook’t. I would like Trex. Merry Christmas.
Love, Deacon
Dear santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom. I would like mreea macrs 2. merry Christmas.
Love, Anthony
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help to cook. I would like unicorn slime. Merry Christmas.
Love, Azira
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my gramu. I would like a rs car. merry Christmas!
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I het my bruthr. I would like Pokemon cards. Merry Christmas.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom take grosreese. I would like slime. Merry Christmas.
Love, Tessa
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help with bisniiz. I would like a snowmobile. Merry Christmas.
Love, Landon
Deer Sante,
I should be on the nice list beceuse I feed the dog. I would like mekup. Merry Christmes.
Love, Lille
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my dad. I would like Lol dol. Marry Christmas.
Love, Haven
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help wif the dishs. I would like a doll howe. Merry Christmas.
Love, Aubrie
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom. I would like a roboot. Merry Christmas.
Love, Dante
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help do dishs. I would like a fingrling. Merry Christmas!
Love, Aurora
From Mrs. McGuire’s kindergarten class at Franklin Elementary:
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I lik what you have my little sister last year. Thank you for all presents for everyone. This year I would like a computer with SBCYA. Next year can I have a really nice art set for my sister.
Love, McKenzie, 5
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring lots of toys for everyone so they can have toys to play with and have a great time. Can I please have an LOL doll with a dog? I hope my brother gets lots of toys, too like me!
Love, Skyler, 5
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? This year I would like my very own drum set. Thank you Santa, You are the best!
Love, Carson
Dear Santa,
I’m leaving you some cookies on Christmas. I would like a LOL doll this year. Thank you Santa!
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
How’s Rudolph? I want LOL Glamper, Hope you have a nice holiday!
Love, LeeAnna, 6
Dear Santa,
I’m leaving you some cookies. For Christmas I would like Cymbols this year. Thank-you Santa!
Love, Taylor
Dear Santa,
I wnat to give you milk and cookies. I want to have a computer. To the elves, Thank you and say hi for me. Thank you!
Love, Lexi
Dear Santa,
I really want a Nerf gun. Any kind would be fine. I want to have a Nerf gun fight with my brothers. I also really want a Lego set and don’t forget Nerf bullets.
Love, Hudson, 5
Dear Santa,
I will give you milk and cookies! I would like a robot for Christmas. Is Mrs. Claus helping you this holiday? Thank you Santa and Mrs. Claus and elves!
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? Thank you for the building set last year. It was awesome. I would love to have a toy Minecraft sword. please and thank you.
Love, Mike
Dear Santa,
I want a big Monster Truck — in real life. Happy Thanksgiving Santa. And I want a big roller coaster for my monster truck.
Love, Oliver, 5
Dear Santa,
I want Pokemon cards cuz I like them. Santa I wonder what cookies you like? I will leave cookies for you on the table.
Love, Xavier, 6
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a “LOL Surprise Bigger Surprise?‘ I would like a cat, but you can’t bring it to mom’s house because she has dogs. So please bring it to dad’s.
Love, Scarlett, 6
Dear Santa,
Can you please bring me a Treasure X. I have been a good boy!
Love, Dominik, 6
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? Thank you for the toys last year. This Christmas I would like Bay blades. Thank you. Thats all I want.
Love, Colt
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I would like candy for Christmas. Suckers ar my favorite. Thank you Santa!
Love, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? This year for Christmas I want slime - different colored kinds. Good-bye.
Love, Cruz, 6
From Mrs. Thompson’s third-grade class at Forest View Elementary:
Dear Santa,
How are you? Do you like sugar cookies? It has snowed a whole lot in michigan! What is your favorite type of cookie? Do you think that you will have to bring rudolph on the trip? Can I please have a Basset hound,a camera,a nintendo switch,and a computer. I hope you don’t crash! When is your birthday? What is your favorite pet? What is the longest elf’s name? Do you have any brothers or sisters?do the reindeer have brothers or sisters?
It was nice talking to you.
From Elijah Bellaire
Dear Santa,
I have been very good santa. Hay I am confused how do you go all arownd the wold In one night santa????? Santa make shore you do not git burned by the fireplace santa!!!! Waet cind of cookes do you like santa????? How old are you santa?????
How is it thar santa????? Santa I have been ceping tedy out fo truble all the time and zoey to.
I have been vary good by helping out like feading cats,dogs and fish to. Santa
Form, JAXX
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m doing great. What is your favorite food or treat i’m thinking it’s cookies. How is the weather in the north pole. Is it cold or is it freezing up there. It’s freezing and snowing in Cadillac Michigan. Snow is great but sometimes I get cold. When it is christmas time love to decorate my tree. Also christmas is my favorite Holiday!
I’m not going to get a lot this year because I have one big gift that’s going to florida to see my cousins. Also I really want a gopro, and some candy. I forgot I also want fuzzy socks that are cute. That is all I want. I hope I get What I want. Till next time by.
Sincerely, Izzy
Dear santa,
How are you? Im doing great. Santa i like your hat and that you wear a belt. And your very kind to give presents to everyone on Christmas. I like making cookies for you on Christmas.Thanks for eating them. I like the sleigh you ride with reindeer. I like how that you are jolly. And thank you for the jolly Christmas holiday probably everyone likes Christmas. I love to spend time with my family. In Christmas i love to decorate the tree with my family. Thank you santa
For Christmas i would like: magnetic small balls,Chocolate, and minecraft books.
Sincerely, Dublin Carey
Dear santa,
How are you doing.I am doing good.How is the whether over there.what kind of cockes do you like.what kind of rain dear do you have.I like the the snow here.do you have christmas over there.
I want a phone for christmas and a pack of pokemon.
From Andrew
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite kind of milk & what is your favorite kind of cookey? All I want is for everyone to have a grate christmas. Santa you can pick what I get this year.
Form yours truly, Annika Coger
Dear santa,
How are you? I want for X-MAS is a iphone 11 pro and a computer with gta 5 and minecraft and a godzilla king of all monsters and godzilla and a hello neighbor but santa we all love you and santa you are the best.
from joey
Dear Santa,
Hi santa how are you this year? I am doing good.my winter concert is coming up.I have a speaking part so does my classmates. What is your favorite cookie mine is vanilla.my favorite holiday is christmas.can you please send a toy for my dog.
Love Haliegh Davis
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you?? I’m doing great. What kind of milk do you like? I want to come visit you cause there is a lot of snow here and there. What I want for christmas is a phone, ps4, a cat, and an elf. The most beautifullest thing I want is 12 turtles named roxy, cutey, beany, buns, elfy, zack, macey, jacey, davin, jakey, jack, clumsy, and a girl
turtle named lisa. Maybe just maybe I’ll let everyone touch them. Just be careful for the fire okay. How do you travel all around the world delivering presents??
I hope i’m not on the naughty list i’m hoping to meet you soon at night goodbye now!
By Andrew Jerome Dickerson:)
Dear santa,
How is mrs. clause doing .thankyou for the snow I love it .next time bring two feet .and for christmas I want a american girl and a hatchimals and a phone and a tablet and a pokemon and a dog.
So how are your raindeer I hope you come soon.
From, Carmen Duskin
Dear santa ,
You are awesome Santa. I hope you can come to Forest View. How many elves do you have? What kind of cookies do you like? My favorite cookie is chocolate cookies. Are your reindeer ready to fly?
For Christmas, I would like LOL dolls and a locket and books. I also want new clothes.
Love, Angela Eash
Dear santa,
Hi santa how are you doing? Im doing great!I like how you dress and i love it when you come down the chimney and eat our cookies.I would love to have some presents for christmas santa i have some i really might want like a pin art board.I like how you also ride reindeers with your sleigh all around the world only to give people presents,your so generous thank you santa.I only love the carols cause there made by you,santa my life will be complete if i ever get to see you.You santa will make my day even if im on the naughty list i still really like you i might get a little angry though so.
Christmas list
a pin art board
magnetic tiny balls
also maybe a computer and mouse
And a cool set of slime
not to be greedy but a xbox controller
and a whole bunch of books
also my big brother to live with us again
Love, Tyler Garland
Dear Santa,
I love Buster thank you for sending him back he is really funny did you like the beer I gave you. I am excited to see you at the Ketnencenter. I love christmas it is so fun because you get to spend time with your family. Make sure you do not get caught. Thank you so much santa for making christmas it is so fun.wait how old are you?
Santa I have been trying to get buster out of strike i did chores to free him. I only want a few things I will tell you them first wrestling toys, fortnite toys, hover board. Thank you again. How was your summer min was good. How do you get through the chimney without getting burnt.i love my family and buster.
From: Darren
Dear Santa,
How are you? Im very good one of your elves are in my school! Hes very clever last year he got tied to the lunch room window. What kind of cookies do you like? Also what is your favorite Kind of milk? I have been a good girl this winter. Thank you so much for going Around and giving out presents even to the bad kids.Now we have a therapy dog in our class Her name is Sophie!
My favorite color is blue. What is yours? My favorite milk and cookie is eggnog and my favorite cookie is chocolate chip cookies. The only thing I mostly want for Christmas is an upgrade for my game that I play. Santa I enjoyed writing to you and ill have to write again soon!
Sincerely, Blaire Gurden
Dear santa,
Has gilbert ben good i hope so how are you im good what do rain dear eat how is it at the north pole. Make shore gilbret dos not ride rudolf what i want a computer and farming simulator 2019 .have a good day . when is gilbret coming ges what in 2 more days it will be my cosins birthday.well see you later.
from Aiden.
Dear santa,
How are you today? I am doing just fine.Thank you for sending me my elf I like him can you make him hide in funny spot and hard at the same time.and he hides really hard places give him of a peace of paper so he can give clue.my favorite
Christmas list: Santa what I want for christmas is a lego friends set and grand hotel if you can. Thank you. I wish you good luck.
Emma Johnson
Dear santa,
How are you I’m doing? Great! fergus is doing good to. Same with the cat and dog you might have a hard christmas at are house with noton. He might jump on you. For Christmas, I will like the big lago frendset hotel or i really want this new baby born doll.
Thank you santa
Frome leah johnson
Dear Santa,
I have been trying really hard to be good this year. I would like a hamster cage, wheel, bedding, and a hamster to go with it. I want some bread that was first discovered. Also, legos to play with my brother. To wish everyone to have a good Christmas this year. If you have any room would love to have a plushy. Oh, I remember I want an endoskeleton, and limited edition switch game system too.
Thank-you Santa, and I will leave you out some cookies n milk. Have a great Christmas.
Sincerely, Kylend Morris
Dear santa
How are u doing? I am doing good. do u like sugar cookies and fat free milk? Also it snowed a whole lot in michigan. Can u bring rudolph the red nose raindeer when you give kids presents. My elf at home is good at hiding in spots and i named him or her finley. Also is it a rule that you can’t touch the elf.
Also I want a ps4,newest phone,computer,new ipad,drone,
By reed plotnikiewicz
Dear santa,
How are you santa.I no your vare bise getting ready for christmas and making toys for boys and girls and i just want to wish you good luck.
Jared Porter
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am great. What is your favorite season? My favorite season is summer! How is the weather up there? We have snow! I like snow. It is just not my favorite weather. Do you like decorating a tree I love decorating trees. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I love christmas! My favorite part is spending time with my family.
Am going to have a big christmas at my house.santa I do what a blanket scarf, 40$, candy and a pare of cute fuzzy socks.Also, a phone case that is black.see you next time .By!
Sincerely, Myah Richard
Dear santa,
How is it going? Is it cold at the north pole for you and you little elves? Who is your favorite reindeer? What do the reindeer like to eat? My favorite reindeer is rudolph the red nosed reindeer!!!! My school is having a winter wonderland concert. One of the songs is named old man winter. I think they named it after you because it says where ever he goes he brings snow!!!!
Here is a list of things i want for christmas is the new phone,tablet,camera,the new barbie house,a nintendo switch,baby barbie set,bendy barbies,barbie clothes,barbie shoes and a few barbie cars!!!!!!!! PS you might also want to buy a tooth brush!!!
Aryel Seelhoff
Dear Santa,
How is it going in the North Pole? Snowball and Snowflake are good at hiding. What do the reindeer like to eat. What is your favorite cookie? How cold do you and the elves get? I love Christmas, the colors are beautiful.
What I want for Christmas is barbie, American girl stuff, bloom doll’s and lucky charm.I have bin very good.Just ask Snowball.
Love, Kiarrah Treiber
Dear Santa,
How was the season? Im doing good . I like the elf at school. If I can have an elf at my house that would be fun. I am making cookies for you. How was your season? Is Rudolph real?
For Christmas I want dolls, LOL dolls, a sled, slime, and coloring stuff.
Love, Kourtney Eallan Whaley
From Mrs. Maloney’s kindergarten class at McBain Elementary:
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing?
I would like Bakugans and a marker set.
Your friend, Aras
Santa,
Can I look at the reindeer?
I would like a stuffed animal that says goodnight and anything else.
Love, Larissa
Dear Santa,
I would like LOLs for Christmas.
I love you. I have been a good girl this year.
Your friend, Karli
Dear Santa,
How did you get the star that it on your sleigh that makes the reindeer fly? I would like lots of new toys. I have been a little bit good at home.
Your friend, Christian
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? I have been kind of good this year. I would like a toy scooter and my own makeup.
Your friend, Evelyn
Dear Santa,
I want Santa to finish making my toys for me. I saw you already at the library and the reindeer and Rudolf but he didn’t have a red nose. I want a doggy, a werewolf, a reindeer, and a fox for Christmas.
Your friend, Emelia
Dear Santa,
I like you. How do you get in my house because I don’t have a chimney? I would like pet bunny and a new tablet. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Mayson
Dear Santa,
I want to come to your house, so I can see your elves. I would love to go there. I have never been there before. I know you have cameras watching everyone everywhere in the world. I would love a lot of squishies for Christmas so I can squeeze them. I have been a very good girl this year.
Your friend, Lillian
Dear Santa,
I would like a hover board for Christmas, please? I like your elves. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Zane
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a snowmobile, a dirt bike, and a jet ski for Christmas. I have been a good boy. How many horns does your reindeer have?
Your friend, Carson
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? Can you please bring me blocks and Legos? I have been a very good boy this year.
Your friend, Freddy
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer because they are pretty. Can I please get a Barbie house with Barbies in it? I know you’re are watching us so I’ve been a good girl.
Love, Preslie
Dear Santa,
How does your sleigh work? I would like LOLs for Christmas. Can I have a unicorn sled too? I have sometimes been a good girl; I’m trying to be a good girl.
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
At Meijer, there are these Dually Drivers and there is a white flat bed one. That’s the one I’m hoping to get for Christmas. I would also like car Legos, there is a pick-up truck that comes with a trailer and comes with two four-wheelers.
Your friend, Quinten
Dear Santa,
I would like Hatchimals, linking logs, and a stuffy Lion. I have been a good boy this year and at home I’ve been listening lots. Like when mom says, to pick up my clothes, I pick ‘em up and put them in my drawers.
Love, Leeland
Dear Santa,
I know you have been watching me because I’ve been good. Can I please get a Paw Patrol set? Because I’m getting that from my aunt Kathy for Christmas.
Your friend, Malachi
Dear Santa,
I would like a BIG LOL house. I wonder how the elves make toys. I’ve been a good girl this year because I help my friends.
Your friend, Baylee
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I think they use your magic star on the back of your sleigh. I have almost been a good boy this year. Can I please have some Hot Wheels and some Legos.
Love, Kevin
Dear Santa,
How do you make toys? My mommy and I set up a camera and we check every morning to see if you are watching us, so I’ve been very good. Can you please bring me fake baby toy make-up and LOLs?
Love, Josie
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? I have been a good girl this year. I would like a big Barbie house that has a water slide and an elevator.
Your friend, Jamie
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lego set that has a crane. I help my mom wash the dishes so I’ve been really good.
Your friend, Joshua
Dear Santa,
What do the reindeer eat? Can I please have an LOL and a new bike? I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Skylar
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Barbie house and an Elsa house? I like you because you give all those wonderful presents. I love your reindeer.
Love, Rosie
From Manton Elementary:
Dear Santa,
Hello, St. Nicholas! How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I bet it’s getting busy around the North Pole reading all these lists. I like your rosy cheeks and your cheerful ho ho ho! My name is Titan and Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year. For Christmas I would really love a smaller blue dirt bike. Could it be blue with a #12 on it, and have gears?
I deserve a blue dirt bike because I always clean my room without being told to. For example, one time I trashed my and my sister’s room, but I cleaned them both up.
I might not have been the best this year, but next year’s going to be different! Next year I’m going to do my chores, help my dad without being told to, and definitely not play football in the house anymore.
For Christmas I’m going to leave cookies and milk out on a plate for you, and some cookies and water for your reindeer. If I get my #12 dirt bike I’ll share it with all my friends and family.
In conclusion, I should get a blue #12 dirt bike because I clean my room, I do my chores, and I’ll leave treats. Have a holly, jolly, merry Christmas!
Your Friend, Titan Nowlin, 8
Dear Santa,
I hope you got a lot of sleep since last Christmas! Is your sleigh ready to fly all around the world? For Christmas I really want Let’s Go Pikachu. Let’s Go Pickachu is a Nintendo Switch game.
I deserve this present because I am kind, nice, helpful, and I clean my room. I will leave treats for you on Christmas, and I will share my present with friends and family. My behavior will be even better next year because I will help more with the dishes.
In conclusion, I should get a Let’s Go Pikachu because I’m nice, cleaned my room, and will be even better next year. Have a good Christmas and thank you for the presents you put under the tree on Christmas.
Your friend, Matt Stone, 9
Dear Santa,
It’s December and I know just the present I want. How are your reindeer? I want a scuba suit for Christmas because I’m going to Jamaica soon.
I deserve the scuba diving suit because I’m polite. When I went to my aunt’s house I said please and thank you for everything. I feel like my behavior next year will be awesome. When my mom tells me to do something I will. I will take care of my dogs too because that’s my responsibility.
In conclusion, I really hope I can get a scuba suit for Christmas.
Sincerely, Hayden Helsel, 9
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good time in the North Pole, and I hope you are getting ready to deliver presents. I can ‘t wait for Christmas! How are the reindeer doing? Your elves are so cool! For Christmas I would love to open my present and see a Nintendo 3DS XL with Super Mario Maker and Pokemon Sword and Shield. I want it blue and shiny.
I deserve the Nintendo 3DS XL because all of my other videos games are boring and I would like more things to do. I promise I will leave you milk and cookies, and some chocolate too! If I get my present I will show it to others and let them play with it too!
In conclusion, I should get a Nintendo 3DS XL with the games because I need more to do, I will leave treats for you, and I will share it. I hope you have a great Christmas Eve!
Merry Christmas, Alexander Deibert, 8
Dear Santa,
I hope you got lots of sleep so that you are ready for Christmas Eve! How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus? I love your rosy red cheeks. They always brighten up the night. For Christmas I would like a color changing Barbie. They come in pink and have wigs and hearts sponges to put makeup on them.
I deserve the Barbie because I always give my cat food and water without someone asking me to. Also, I will give you treats, and I will share the Barbie with my sister and brother.
I hope you have a great year! Tell Mrs. Claus and Rudolph I said hi.
Sincerely, Aaliyah Snyder, 8
From Mrs. Hammond’s second-grade class at GT Norman Elementary:
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want a glass doll. I need a mansion. I will wear LOL clothes. I would really like kitten and puppy.
Love, Termea
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a Skateboard. I need a Book. I will wear the new pagamus I git. I will read the nitg befor Christmas. I would really like you to bring me a new Blakit.
Love, Saige
Dear Santa,
for christmas I want so LOL dolls o omg doll a LOL dollhouse I need a Phtatr. I will wer the new LOL pagis and srt and soos. I will read a LOL doll. I would really like you to bring me a robox cat.
Love, Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a mew videogame. I hoppd a case. I will wear the new sweatshirt I get. I will Read I-spy book. I would really like you to bring me a videogame.
Love, Jordan
Dear Santa,
For Chrismas this year I want mermaid 8x unicorn stuff. I need a ruler for measuring. I will wear the shoes that I get. I will read the night before Chismas in olaf version. I would really like you to bring me a bike that’s pink and small.
Love, Nivera
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this yaer I want fortnight cariters. I need new Jars. I will wear a Hat. I will read Dog man. I will like you to get me a new scooter.
Love, Alhyzia
Dear Santa,
For christmas this year I want a new Dog. I need food. I will wear the new coat. I will read about cars. I would rilly lik anew pet Fish.
Love, Kaydin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas This year I want a pug. I need a globe of the world. I will wear the Footy pajamas I get. I will read my new dog man book’s Fetches Dogman. I would really like you to Bring a new big Blac Fluffy Slime.
Love, Chance
Dear Santa,
for Christmis this year I want a nintendo switch and a wii remot. I need a billian dolers. I will put the now games away. I will take good car of them. I will read yoshi books. I would really want some games.
Love, Damian
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a puppy for my home. I will wear the new Christmas clothes I will git. I will read Christmas backs. I wuld really like you to bring me a new 1no LOLs.
Love, Baylin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want 4 LOL Dols. I need a pink and blue water bottlee. I will wear the new JoJo swesld I get. I will read a book about unicorns. I would a new fairy garden. I would really like a 5 nights at Freddy Bonny plushy.
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
for christamis this year I want a new nintendo switch gam. I need more clothes. I will wear the new cowt. I will read Junie B. Jones books. I would relly like you to bring me a reborn.
Love, Makenzie
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year I want a hoverboard. I need a phone charger. I will wear the new sweatshirt I get. I will read the dog man book I get. I would really like my own fuzzy blanket.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
for cristmas I want a little kitten. I need a toy for cats. I will wear the new sweatshirt I get. I will read grumpy cat and pokey. I would really liek you to bring another elf.
Love, Hailey
Dear Santa,
For Chrismis I want a Bike that looks like a dirt bike. I need new pants. I will wear the new pants. I real e want cal of duty modr wrfar.
Love, Braxton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a new ds. I need a croosbow nerf gun. I will wear the new Santa clooths. I will read bulldozers. I wuld relly like you to bring me a motercickel.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a big hachmil. I need a big Phone. I will wear the new shows I get. I will read my new hores book. I would really like you to bring my a Elf.
Love, Carlie
Dear Santa,
for chrismas this year I want a intendo swich. I need games for it. I will wear the new shoos. I will read a elf book. I would really you to bring me my own t.v.
Love, Carson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a new game. I need a new i pad. I will read toad and frog book. I would relly like you.
Love, Mavereck
Dear Santa,
for chismis this year I woud LOL Dol hol a LoL Dols. I need a luch box. I will read JoJo Sewa books. I wood relly lake you to bring me a wew camra.
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
for christmas This year I need a new bike. I want kineticsend. I will wear the new shirt I git. I get I will read fiya. I would really like you to bring me a new camera.
Love, Ziva
Dear Santa,
For Christas this year I want a new drone with lights. I need a scope nerfgun. I will wear the new sokx. I will read my new tractar bouk. I would really like yeu to bring me a new wallit.
Love, Joey
Dear Santa,
For Christmoas this year I want a wiiu that cihiiy wolt thi Xten milo miles it will tac erufit. I wad luck you to be me a Dirtbike.
Love, Zach
From Mrs. Prins’ second-grade classes at GT Norman:
Dear Santa,
I want to fly and be invisible for christmas. I want computer charger. how are you doing? I also for Chrsms wont a drum kits and a flying Hover board.
Love, Mykal
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. Have you been goot this year also? I want a xbox for Christmas. I will wear boots for Christmas. I will war an under Armour coat. I will read cam Jansen for Christmas. And I would really like you too bring me an I Phone 11.
Love, Jenelle
Dear Santa,
I love you, can i have exit signs? oh and a new tablet? Well, thats it.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
How are you? Why did you tell my elf to hide in my mom’s coffee mug? How old are you? for christmas I would like GAMES. I need new undies. Ill wear red.Ill read collection of wimpy kid books. I really really want from you is luigis mansion 3.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I want a Y go Disk, makup, Lots of LOL dolls and I Really want a Scruf.
Love, Love, Rylee
Dear Santa,
I want a pokemon toy. I need food. I wear clothing. I want a pokemon book. I like you because my favorite color is red.
love, Henry
Dear Santa,
does Rudolph still lead your sleigh every year? For Christmas this year I want American girl Doll, earrings, new socks, American girl doll Books. Also Junie B Jones Books. How are the reindeer doing? I hope they are fine thank you for the rendeer cards. They are really cool. how are you? Also I did not know Rudolph was real that is so cool. you are awesome.
Your friend, Renee
Dear Santa,
I love the way you deliver presents to kids. I want a headset. I Need star wars batt front z. I’ll wear WWE shirt. WWE book and I would really like you you to bring me star wars battel frot z.
Love, Kellen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want Boxing gear. I need WATER! I’ll wear Boxing. I’ll read STARWARS. And I would really like you to bring me basketball stuff. I like your suit!
sincerely, Doug
Dear Santa,
I want a toy band please. I need a tablet. I’ll wear santa clothes. I’ll read big books about Santa and I would really like you to bring me candy.
Sincerely, Harleii
Dear Santa,
how is it going? For Chrismas this year I want more earrings. I’ll need more dresses. I’ll wear Chrismas clothes. I would really like you to bring me a skateboard.
love, Kierston
Dear Santa,
are you doing good? For Christmas this year I want a slime set, because I don’t really get a lot. I need pants because I don’t have a lot. I’ll wear a Michigan state shirt. I’ll read a new Diary of a Pug and I would really like you to bring me a hover board at my dad’s house.
Your friend, love Lorelai
Dear Santa,
When are you going to get a new reindeer? If you get one I hope you call it Jolly! I want a new fortnite sweater!
Love, Hunter!
Dear Santa,
When are you going to get a new reindeer? I want you to name it Gravity. When are you going to go to my house?
love, Eli
Dear Santa,
I like you. are nice And holly. I have been good this yer. Tell Rudolph I like him.
Love, Ashton
Dear Santa,
Do you want to Know what I want? I will tell you I want a Bean bag. I need who would win Books. I’ll wear a very very comfy sweatshirt. I’ll Read all the Pig the pug Books. Santa you are very nice I hope you get me all these things. And I really hope you give my a scrufrlove.
love, gabbie
Dear Santa,
how do the raindeer fly? how do the Elfs ply. Why can we not touch the Elfs? I want RC cars. I need a coat. I’ll wear a swet shirt. I’ll Read Dogman. I would reall ylike you to bring me a mega nerf Blaster.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I been half like mean and nice. I’d like LOL ice hose, meakup, LOL winter disco and Slime.
Love, Morgan
Dear Santa,
how was your day? This is my list. I Want 1,000,000 Lols. I wod like Socks and fashinoova. for hawaii. Mermaid decorations. hawaii ticket for my famly.
Love, Olivia!
Dear Santa,
How are you? Well if you are good you should be ready to hear what I want Christmas! Did I mention how caring you are! I want a horse for Christmas ad that is all.
love, Nellie
From Ms. Hensel’s second-grade class at GT Norman:
Dear Santa,
my name is Raymond. I want pre stem stylst Merch decuse. It looks cool. and I need a hat and gloves. I’ll wear hat and gloves and I’ll Reed weird yet true facts. I want an x box with mine craft.
Love, Raymond
Dear Santa,
It is yoar friend alba Sims I am in 2nd grade. For Chirsmas i would like a laptop. I would like a desk for crismas. I like to wear new sochk. For chrimas I would like to Read magik books.
Love, Alba
Dear Santa,
My name is Donny. I would like a Hoverboard. Also pants. Ill WEAR socks. really want Harry Potter for Mom.
From Donny
Dear Santa,
My name is Wesley Johnson I am in 2nd grade. For Chrismis I need peace and happenes. I also need a coat because mine is ripped.
Love, Wesley
Dear Santa,
my name is Isaac Cooper. For Chistmas I want a phone so I can get on youtube. I will read Dogman because well, He’s cool! I need pant’s because all my pant’s have hole’s in Them! I will wear p.j’s So I can be warm… and I would really like you to Bring me a toystory 4 stunt racer Duke cuboom.
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
My name is Chloe and I am a 2nd grade. For chrismas I need a coat becase my other coat is Broken and it is old. and it is cold. I want a now games For my Nintendo ds because I have one game for it. I need a markers because I need to use them at school. I need glovs becase my glovs are cold.
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmett carmichael. I am 2nd garder. I want for Christmas is 4 New Hollend trators because I need 4 New Hollend traters. I need 5 New forite shirts because I need more sherst. I’ll wear new fomite socks because I need more skosks. I’ll read New Dogman Books because I need Books. I would really like phone that can get Formite on it because I wont to play whith my cousins.
Love, Emmett
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy. my name Is Dominic. I need a mop to clean my home because it wild keep it clean. I’ll wear a cdny costume. I’ll read a captain underpants becuss I read it a alot and I would relly like you to bring me a puppy becus I LOVE puppys.
Love, Dominic
Dear Santa,
my name is Nathan. I want a Pashstashin for. and I need now shows. I wil whar a Reed Cidy swetshert. I will reed Hary Pater. and I wont you to rilly bring me a Plashstashin 4.
Love, Nathan
Dear Santa,
my name is Johnny. Can ples have a huvrbord, crismes tree, skelten costum, a badpiylrk, 60 cupon.
Love, Johnny
Dear Santa,
My name is Cauley Thomas. I need new socks because my jor don’t have that much socks. I want new jeans because I don’t have that mach. what I really want is a nerf gun because I only have a litle. The thing I really really want is a dog.
Love, Cauley
Dear Santa,
my name is Kassadin i am 2nd grat. i like Luluigi Mansion 3 it here 2 play here Boss all gost it here key onaofdt. it got on poenia it Game oren.
From Kassadin
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayson. I want a ninja Suit and a new ntndo swich and a new clrop gray.
Love, Jayson
Dear Santa,
for christmas this year. First how are you up or down? how is Rudolph? I want a gover bord. I need a prank set. I’ll wear a chrsitmas sweater. I’ll Read elf books. and I would really like you to bring me a tablet.
Love, Emily
Dear Santa,
My name is Chase. I am in 2nd grade. for Christmas I WANT turdl food for my turdl. I need a turdl tank. I’ll WEAR a tukseDow. I’ll read Pokemon books and I would like you to bring me a turdl.
Love, Chase
Dear Santa,
My name is Scarlet. For Chrismas Can I have a hover board. Because it is fun. I need new gloves because my hands get cold. I’ll wer new clos. to ceep me wom. I will red a crismis book to ceep my dist raced. I would like a kittin.
Love, Scarlet
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayda. I ma in 2nd grad. What I wnet for Chrismis is. white Kliye Slime. and 5 urasbi pchs. and a hoo phoeh. and a hoo lipstick like a milk shack.
Love, Jayda
Dear Santa,
My name Ethan. I like math I would like for Chrsmas Poman cards. I will wear Pomon shirts. I need a new shorpner. I want you to get me Pomon cards.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
My name is Carsyn. I am in Miss Hensel’s 2nd grade class. for Chrisistmas I want a hover board. I need a basitball hop I will wear a leatard. I will read hary Poter all of them and I really really really want a Puppy to name him snow flake.
Love, Carsyn
Dear Santa,
I am Josilyn Newman. I am in 2nd grade. For Christmas I want a trappze. I need socks please. I will wear a dress for Christmas. I will read Rudolph. And for Christmas I relly relly want a kitty.
Love, Josilyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Jocelyn Triplett. I am in 2nd grade for chrismas I want a tun of pillows. a computer. I need a mat. I will wear high black boot’s. all of the dog man book’s and I would really like you to bring me a pomtranian.
Love, Jocelyn
From G.T. Norman Elementary Kylene Nix’s second-grade class:
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a hamster please. I need a new coat please. I wear some more jeans please. I’ll read the Bad Seed book please. I would like you to bring me a Nintendo Switch with the game Avengers please.
Love, Logan Day
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a LPS Short hair cat. I need new socks. I’ll wear pants and a shirt. I’ll read Magic tree House #54. I would really like you to bring me a hors toy. I have Been a good helper to my mom I help her clean. And I clean my room.
Love, Journie Hubble
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a Nintendo switch. I need sweat pants. I’ll wear socks. I’ll read Army books. I would really like you to bring me Person Playz to my house. I help my mom after she had back surgery.
Love, Ethan Hutchinson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a real bow and arirow. I need a phone. I’ll wear a gold chain. I’ll read Green Eggs and Ham. I would really like you to bring me a dirtbike because I helped my mom.
Love, Koltyn Adams
Dear Santa, For Christmas This year I want a new marbles. I need a skatbord. I’ll wear rollerskates. I’ll read wither storm attack Books. and I would really like you to bring me a minecraft Lego set. I have helping my mom at her stor.
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
For Christmas This year I want Batman 4 xbox 360. I need new tote boots. I’ll wear new shirts that are red. I’ll read a Tale of Two Cats. I would really like you to bring me a flash light. I have been a helper to my meemaw and mom.
Love, Reily Kailing
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year. I want Nintendo switch. I need a new wii remote. I’ll wear dresis. I’ll read Haggy Pig Day. And I really like you to bring me a I phone 11. I’v been good this year.
Love, Lilly Dailey
Dear Santa,
Far Christmas this year I want toy cars. I need more pants. I’ll wear pants. I’ll read all about sharks. I would really like you to bring me Army toys and Navy toys. I was qiuet.
Love, Keith Carey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a new Bey Blade set. I meed new shoes. I’ll wear new pants. I’ll Read magic treehouse. I would really like you to bring me a Nintendo Switch. I have been good for my mom.
Love, Carter Gray
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a I phone I phone. I need an exercise ball. I’ll wear jeans with holes. I’ll read Junie B. jones books. I would really like you to bring me a Rainbow sarise prise person.
Love, Malakai Lutjens
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year. I want everyone to be happy. I need socks. I’ll wear a shirt. I’ll read Rainbow Magic By Daisy Meadows. I would really like you to bring me happiness. I have fed all my animals.
Love, Kara Kearns
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year… I want A Dog. I Need New socks. I’ll wear a farming hat. I’ll read Pete the cat Books. I would really like you to bring me A P.S. 4. I have been doing chores.
Love, Lee M. Nix
Dear Santa,
For Christmas This year I want A x box. I Need hunting boots. I’ll wear hunting orange coat. I’ll read The Box Car Children Book one. I would really lik you bring me orange hunting snow Pants. I have been a helper to my grandma at home.
Love, Bradley Wayne
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year. I want a phone to call. ‘ll need tennis shoes. I’ll wear blue jeans. I’ll read Green Eggs and Ham. I would really like a hunting knife. I helped my mom with the car.
Love, Landen Jacob Modene
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want June the Baby Elephant. I need New white underwear. I’ll wear jeans with holes. I’ll read Black Lagoon Books. I would really like you to Bring me any Barbie Dolls. I have helped my mom with my sister.
Love, Rylee Renkopf
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want body spray. I need pants. I’ll wear pants. I’ll read Boxcar Children. I would really like you t bring me a camera. I deserve these things Because I help my mom.
Love, Boyer Jacobs
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want Blinger they are jem’s that stick in your hair. I need new boots. Please can you have them be Blue and green? I’ll wear scrunchies with polka dots. I’ll read Bad Kitty books. I would really like you to bring me GoGlam you can paint mail’s and you can stamp them. I help my mom clean the house.
Love, Myla Zielinski
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year. I want a kitten. I need lots of bells. I’ll wear Lion shirt. I’ll read Thancsgiving Mice. I would really like you to bring me a box of sharp crayons. I help my mom to do chores.
Love, Isabella and RA
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this I want a 3DS, a new red shirt and red pants. I like to read Dog Man books. And I would really like you to bring me a wi paty videogame.
Love, James
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want an Apple tablet. I need squishies. I’ll wear dresses. I’ll read Happy Pig Day. I would really like you to bring me my Dad.
Love, Mya Hurshman
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year i Want a new tablet. I need a stressball. ill wear pants. ill read dragons love toast I would really like you to bring me a Nintendo Switch. I was helping put up the tree.
Love, Zayden Runions
Dear Santa,
for christmas this year I want red power rangers. I need flippens. I'll wear a hat. I'll read Dog Man book. And I would really like you to bring me a ro bot.
Love, Garrett Dennett
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a LOL doll. I need a new pet. I'll wear some shirt's I'll Read Dolphin Books I would really like you ot bring me another dog I have done a lot of laundry
Love, Nevaeh Reid
