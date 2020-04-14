For those of us living in Michigan, the arrival of warm, spring weather is a blessing. While winter is lovely, the enjoyment of shoveling freshly fallen snow has certainly faded by April.
During the cold winter months, it is easy to forget about the creatures that call Michigan home. Many bird species migrate south, while amphibians, reptiles, and some of our mammals sleep away the cold by hibernating. Only the hardiest and well-equipped brave the long Michigan winter.
Now that spring is at our doorstep, there are many opportunities to see the wildlife that lives in northern Michigan. Some are only passing through on their way farther north. Others are just waking up and looking for their first meals. Either way now is the time to get outside to catch a glimpse.
Birds
If you’re like me, a walk through the woods is a weekly activity throughout the year. During the winter it can be awfully quiet. Thankfully, our feathered friends are returning and once again will be filling the trees with their songs.
So who can we expect to see during this time of year? Some common songbird species such as black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches, and cardinals have been here all winter. Also present were resident game birds like turkeys and grouse that stay in Michigan throughout the year. They are all now hard at work breeding, building nests, and preparing for summer.
Many more species are just returning from their seasonal migrations south. This time of year, male red-winged blackbirds are once again defending their marshes. Warblers, sparrows, and Michigan’s state bird the American robin are also back and noisily preparing for raising this year’s chicks.
Waterfowl, grebes, and loons are also common sights in early spring. Some are looking for nesting sites while others are only making a pit stop on their way to the arctic. To catch a glimpse of these species, take a walk around your local lakes, rivers, and ponds.
Mammals
Although often more elusive on a forest walk than our bird species, many mammals are beginning to become active during this time of year. While species like deer, rabbits, and squirrels are always out and about, some species resort to hibernation.
Michigan’s true mammalian hibernators are the 13-lined ground squirrel, chipmunks, woodchucks, and resident bat species. All are very active now that the snow has melted, and some plants have started to green up. The places where grasslands and forests meet are an excellent place to spot some of these critters. To see our local bats, go for walk at dusk and lookup. It shouldn’t take long to spot them darting after insects.
Many animals don’t truly hibernate but enter a hibernation-like state called torpor. Similar to hibernation, torpor causes animals to sleep during the harshest conditions and wake up to feed when conditions are more suitable. In Michigan, mammals that spend much of the winter in torpor include skunks, raccoons, many mice species, and bears. They too are becoming very active now. Be on the lookout and you may catch a glimpse.
Reptiles and Amphibians
If you spend any time around water, you may have already noticed the familiar chirping coming from the shorelines. Frogs and toads that hibernated under the mud, lake bottoms, soil and leaf litter have now awakened. Michigan is home to thirteen frog and toad species, if you’re quiet, you’ll likely hear several different species at your local pond. In northern Michigan keep an ear out for the wood frog, eastern American toad, and the northern spring peeper.
While at the pond, look for any logs or large rocks sticking above the surface. While it is still a little early, one of Michigan’s ten turtle species just might be basking in the sun. These turtles have just recently begun to wake up from torpor (the hibernation-like state mentioned earlier). Remarkably, they have spent the months between November and April locked under the ice, absorbing what very little oxygen they need through very specialized skin in their throats and rear-end. Some common species to see in northern Michigan include the painted turtle, the eastern snapping turtle, and the northern map turtle.
A nature walk is never complete without turning over a few rocks or logs to see who might be at home. This time of year you may be lucky enough to encounter several of Michigan’s eighteen native snake species. Don’t worry, Michigan is only home to one venomous species of snake; the eastern massasauga rattlesnake. This species is rare, but you should still remain cautious. Common species of snakes in northern Michigan include the eastern garter, blue racer, and eastern hog-nosed snake.
Respect for Nature
It is important to note that I am in no way promoting harassing Michigan’s wildlife. Wild animals, particularly those protecting young, can be aggressive and unpredictable. Therefore, it is best for everyone to keep a healthy distance and just observe animals in their natural habitat.
Michigan’s wildlife is some of our state's greatest treasures. We should work together to promote healthy and robust ecosystems for all the species that call Michigan home. So the next time you spend some time outdoors, keep your eyes and ears peeled. You never know just what you might encounter.
Alex Svoboda is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance (MAEAP) Technician for the Osceola-Lake Conservation District, located in Reed City, MI. He is responsible for Osceola, Clare, and the eastern half of Lake County. For more information contact Alex by phone at 231-465-8012, by email at alex.svoboda@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District office located at 138 W Upton Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.
