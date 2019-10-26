CADILLAC — Some Fridays, students from the Northview Seventh-day Adventist School in Cadillac will go door to door asking for donations throughout the greater Cadillac area in exchange for a book. This initiative called “Magabooking‘ is an outreach of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
“This fundraiser not only gives the youth a chance to share wonderful family-friendly books, but also enables them to learn how to care for, pray with and be a blessing to those they meet,‘ said Kamil Metz, Director of Literature Evangelism at the Michigan Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.
Magabooking has been an outreach program for almost 150 years. With the beginning of the subscription book sales program among Seventh-day Adventists in the 1870s, the need arose for capable people to recruit and train them willing people for service. The pioneer in this important endeavor was George Albert King, The Seventh-day Adventist Church’s first “magabooker." He had the idea and demonstrated that books could be sold successfully from house to house. An enthusiasm for book sales to non-Seventh-day Adventists arose from King's faithful work in this field, and the fire kindled by his effort more than a century ago has never gone out.
“The benefits of Magabooking are for everyone,‘ says Brenda Mejeur, principal at Northview. “We’re getting books into homes that will help more people learn about Jesus, and in addition, we are getting GLOW tracts and Strong Tower Radio cards into homes too. It also helps the students that are doing it...because it provides money for worthy students and other activities.‘
The books being given include Simply Fresh, a healthy cookbook, Storytime, a book with Christ-centered bedtime stories, and The Great Controversy, a book by Ellen G. White. The books are "Magabookes" because they are magazine-sized. The books are given on a donation basis.
If you would like more information or would just like to know when the kids are coming to your neighborhood, contact the school by calling 231-775-3622 or by emailing bmejeur@misda.org.
