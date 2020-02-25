North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (North Country CISMA), has been working to reduce the spread of invasive species in the region since 2015. North Country CISMA began with a Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program (MISGP) grant. In the beginning, North Country CISMA focused on outreach. The goal of this was to increase awareness of the problems associated with invasives species, teach identification of high priority species, and encourage residents to report occurrences to develop a more complete inventory of invasives in the region. As more people became aware of the existence of, and the threats posed by, these species, North Country CISMA's focus evolved toward providing practical advice and instruction, to property owners and land managers, on safe and effective ways to control invasive species on their land. Property owner and land manager consultations continue to be an important function of North Country CISMA. In 2019 North Country CISMA provided plant identification help and invasive species best management advice to 116 residents in Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford Counties.
North Country CISMA has grown a lot during its first five years. It now operates with funding from up to nine simultaneous grants and has three year-round staff members. Beginning in 2018, with a combination of funding from the MISGP, and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), North Country CISMA has been able to hire a seasonal field crew to perform invasive species control work. With six seasonal employees in 2019, this was North Country CISMA's busiest and most productive year so far.
Invasive species control work performed by North Country CISMA staff includes a combination of mechanical and chemical control methods. Within Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford Counties, species treated this past year included the high priority species: bristly locust, buckthorn, garlic mustard, Japanese knotweed, Oriental bittersweet, Phragmites, and wild parsnip. These treatments were performed on 86 sites and provided invasive species control for 190 acres.
Of the 2019 treatments performed in this area, those at 17 sites, accounting for over 12 acres, were done on private property. These were done as part of North Country CISMA's cost-share program. With this program, North Country CISMA staff perform treatments of regional high priority invasive species at cost, with MISGP funding picking up half of the cost, and the property owner covering the other half of the cost. This program was first funded in 2019, and will continue through the 2020 growing season. To learn more, or to enroll in the cost-share program in 2020, contact NCCISMA's Technician, Zach Peklo, by phone at 248-210-6047, or email zach.peklo@macd.org.
In addition to performing invasive species removal, North Country CISMA's 2019 seasonal employees performed invasive species surveys at a number of locations. Surveys performed in Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford Counties in 2019 included over 97 linear miles of shoreline on the Muskegon River, performed by kayak, and 59 linear miles of trails. The trails surveyed here in 2019 were Cadillac Pathways, White Pine Trail, and portions of the Pere Marquette Trail. In addition, four parks, covering about 93 acres, were surveyed in Osceola County. High priority species found with the 2019 surveys included a large amount of wild parsnip, as well as several areas of Phragmites, Japanese knotweed, and garlic mustard; all of which will undergo initial treatment during the 2020 field season. In 2020, surveys will be performed on the remainder of the Pere Marquette Trail within our area, as well as on the trails at Hemlock Campground in Wexford County. North Country CISMA's work on trails is funded by a GLRI grant from the U.S. Forest Service.
North Country CISMA took invasive species control a step further in 2019, by performing a variety of restoration seeding and planting. Restoration seeding and planting replaces invasive species with competitive native plants. The seeding and planting is done where invasive species control has been previously accomplished. This practice prevents reinfestation of the resulting openings by the same, or an alternative, invasive species. This was performed at seven sites in Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford Counties, and provided habitat improvement on over 9 acres in the area. One example of restoration seeding and planting performed by North Country CISMA can be seen in Cadillac, along the alleyway parallel to Mitchell Street, between Mosser and Copier Streets, where smooth sumac and little bluestem grass were planted to replace Japanese knotweed that has been treated here.
In addition to the survey, control, and restoration work achieved in 2019, NCCISMA hosted a number of outreach events in its six counties and participated in even more events hosted by their many partners. A summary of outreach achieved in 2019 is provided in their full annual report. Also in the report are highlights of accomplishments by county, and a listing of funding amounts and sources that supported the CISMA in 2019. North Country CISMA's full annual report can be downloaded from their webpage, NorthCountryInvasives.org.
Vicki Sawicki is the North Country CISMA Program Coordinator. For more information on regional programs to address invasive species, contact Vicki by phone at 231-429-5072, by email at vicki.sawicki@macd.org, or stop by North Country CISMA's office at the Wexford County Courthouse.
