Local Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates students attend Legislative Day in Lansing

CADILLAC — Local students in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates (JMG) program coordinated by Northwest Michigan Works! attended the JMG Legislative Day Feb. 28 in Lansing. Sophie Chadwick, a junior at Cadillac Innovation High School, Cody VanBrocklin, a sophomore at Cadillac High School, and Alexia Serna, a senior from Cadillac who also attends the Wexford-Missaukee Career-Tech Center, joined JMG students from across the state at the Legislative Day.
During the Legislative Day, the students got to meet with State Senator Curt VanderWall and Representative Michele Hoitenga’s staff and talk about JMG. They also heard from several speakers including the lieutenant governor, connected with other JMG students from around the state, and toured the capitol building.
JMG’s mission is to equip young people with the skills to overcome barriers and succeed in education, employment, and life. Northwest Michigan Works! coordinates JMG programs at Cadillac Public and Innovation High Schools, CASMAN Academy in Manistee, Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, the Traverse Bay Area ISD Career-Tech Center, the Wexford-Missaukee Career-Tech Center, and Out of School programs in Cadillac, Kalkaska, Manistee, and Traverse City.
