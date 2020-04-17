While many ‘non-essential’ workers and citizens are ‘sheltering’ under the Michigan Governor’s Executive Order(s) until April 30th, with concerns about COVID-19, a local radio station will be airing a virtual Live streaming event of hope called, ‘Hope Awakens.' To register, visit HopeAwakens.com.
Strong Tower Radio (STR) 91.9 WGCP of Cadillac is partnering with the worldwide Christian ministry, ‘It Is Written’ and their program, ‘Hope Awakens’, a Facebook Live streaming event by making it available to radio listeners.
‘It Is Written’, known as the tenth longest-running television series by the same name, is live streaming ‘Hope Awakens’, a virtual online event starting Friday, April 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. EST, from Collegedale, TN, in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language. This program will share hope, especially needed in this time of uncertainty!
Presented by a world-wide speaker and ‘It Is Written’ host, Pastor John Bradshaw, ‘Hope Awakens’ will present the prophetic message of the Bible while speaking to people burdened by anxiety, fear, and uncertainty. The interactive online version begins Friday, April 17, 2020 7 p.m. Est and will be simulcast on the Strong Tower Radio network. Individuals who register at HopeAwakens.com will be directed to an online viewing platform. Individuals are encouraged to sign up for the series and those without internet access may register for the series and supplemental free resources by calling 517.896.7842.
