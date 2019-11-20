CLINTON, Miss. — Madelynn Dennis of Tustin Named to the Spring 2019 President's List at Mississippi College.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade-point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Founded in 1826, Mississippi College is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, the largest private university in the state, and America's second oldest Baptist college.
