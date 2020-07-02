Manton Alumni Association awards $2,000 scholarships to five 2020 seniors
- By Cadillac News
-
-
Latest News
- Excessive heat has farmers worried; good news is that planting is on schedule
- Munson regionalizes but Cadillac was ahead of the curve
- Traverse City men charged for part in Mesick incident, police ARO
- As temps reach 90 degrees, officials offer advice on staying cool and safe
- No new local COVID cases Wednesday as governor closes downstate bars
- M-115 resurfacing work starts Tuesday near Marion
- Wexford BOC approves resolution supporting law enforcement
- Luther Days cancels fireworks
Most Popular
Articles
- Citing concerns about rising COVID case numbers, organizers cancel Cadillac Freedom Festival
- Update: Man wanted in connection with Saturday shooting has died
- Colton D. Bowen
- Teen rescues girl who swam after naughty dog
- Wexford County has 7 new COVID cases
- Osceola, Lake counties on cusp of severe storm activity predicted for Friday
- Wexford County adds two COVID cases over weekend, bringing total to 19
- Struggling veterans charity runs into difficulty returning cans collected in fundraiser
- Manton man sentenced on CSC offenses
- 900 tickets later, MSP continues beefed up patrols on M-115 to crack down on speeding
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.