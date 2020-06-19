MANTON — On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Manton Middle School was recognized for excellence in creating a culture of wellness in their school. The middle school received a Silver Award for its healthy school endeavors.
Manton Middle School, along with assistance provided by Michigan State University Extension, applied for the School Wellness Award which recognizes schools that are making significant policy and environmental improvements in their environment related to healthy eating, physical activity, and tobacco-free lifestyles. Manton Middle School has had a Healthy School Team since 2018. This team includes administrators, staff, students, food service, and community organizations. They meet regularly to discuss and implement new programs, activities, and opportunities for students and staff to enjoy creating healthy habits. Among other health initiatives, Manton is an active participant in Fuel Up to Play 60 and the Smarter Lunchrooms Movement.
To receive an award, schools are graded on areas such as their School Health Team, wellness assessment and planning, health policies and practices, healthy eating and nutrition education, physical education and physical activity, tobacco-free lifestyles, as well as the school environment and successes.
The School Wellness Award is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Education, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Action for Healthy Kids, and Michigan’s Health and Wellness Education Workgroup. These partners want to honor schools that are working hard to create healthier school environments.
