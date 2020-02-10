Manton's January students and writers of the month By Staff Cadillac News Feb 10, 2020 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Emily Warren, Kennedi Wahmhoff, Carter Elmore and Kaleb Sandelius. Courtesy Photo — Denise Stutzman Back row: Reganne Stahl, Aubrie Stahl, Gabby Emery, Kaden Moore, Teagan Brown, Savanna Hartsell Front row: Harmony Cowley, Payton Durga, Sophie Harmon and Kayleigh Neihardt Not pictured: Alexis Hansen and Alivia Rollo Courtesy Photo — Denise Stutzman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANTON — Manton Middle School announces its January students and writers of the month. Cadillac News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Community Manton Ms Students Of Month Latest News Pine River claims another league title Sex offender registry: valuable resource or tool for public shaming? Cadillac bowlers handed first loss Don't call it a sanctuary Wexford COA recognizes CWTA for Freedom Volunteer Driver Program Elvis tribute artist to highlight dinner fundraiser for Marion Public Library Today in history: Paul McMullen running ahead of the field Ducks goalie Ryan Miller at ease entering twilight of career Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEbels choose general manager for new Reed City locationOsceola County Sheriff releases more information on fatal crash'I'm calling about your vehicle warranty...''Cadillac forgets about it'Sneak peak at Lake Cadillac Resort and former Marina restaurantNew menu, name change and jobs coming to RavenMSP ups patrols on trouble stretch of M-115 to slow drivers downTC man, woman charged with meth-related offensesCadillac man convicted of CSC has appeal denied by MI Supreme CourtFarms in McBain, Evart awarded for high-quality milk production Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Feb 10 Bingo - Veterans Benefit Mon, Feb 10, 2020 Feb 10 Women of the Moose meeting Mon, Feb 10, 2020 Feb 10 Kiwanis Club of Cadillac Mon, Feb 10, 2020 Feb 11 Weekly Peer Grief Support Group Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Cadillac Area Low Vision Support Group Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Depression, Bipolar, Chronic Illness Support Group Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Hamburger Night Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Prayer Shawl Ministry Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Hamburger Night Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 12 Cadillac Community Food Pantry Wed, Feb 12, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.