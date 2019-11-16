Marion Arbor of Gleaner Life Insurance Society receives special award

MARION — Brian Polk, President of the Marion Arbor of Gleaner Life Insurance Society, accepted a special edition of the charter commemorating the Society's 125th Anniversary. The arbor received the award for its contributions to the local area.
As a non-profit organization, the Marion Arbor proudly serves its community through service projects, and donations to strengthen where its members work and live.
The Marion Arbor has actively participated in several projects in the area. The Marion Lake Dam project, The Marion School Systems, The Marion Area Museum, Marion Food Pantry, Marion Fair, OASIS, and others.
Through the years, the arbor has planted more than 50 trees and many shrubs and flowers for cleaner air and a healthier environment.
During the year of 2019, the Marion arbor was able to give back to the community more than $7,000 in donations for special projects and personal needs in the area.
