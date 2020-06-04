MARION — Marion High School announces its Valedictorians and Salutatorian.

 

Valedictorians:

 

Alex Sutten

Alex Sutten is the son of Jason and Stacie Sutten and is the co-valedictorian of the Class of 2020.

 

Alexis Salisbury

Alexis Salisbury is the daughter of Greg and Deanna Salisbury and is the co-valedictorian of the Class of 2020.

 

Riley Kischnick

Riley Kischnick is the daughter of Terry and Laurie Kischnick and is the co-valedictorian of the Class of 2020.

 

Alivia England

Alivia England is the daughter of Donald England and Kristie Hatinger and is the co-valedictorian for the Class of 2020.

 

Teagan Cox

Teagan Cox is the daughter of Edward and Monica Cox, and is the Co-Valedictorian for the Class of 2020.

 

Rylie Richards

Rylie Richards is the daughter of Ross and Dana Richards and is the Salutatorian of the Class of 2020.

