MARION — Marion High School announces its Valedictorians and Salutatorian.
Valedictorians:
Alex Sutten
Alex Sutten is the son of Jason and Stacie Sutten and is the co-valedictorian of the Class of 2020.
Alexis Salisbury
Alexis Salisbury is the daughter of Greg and Deanna Salisbury and is the co-valedictorian of the Class of 2020.
Riley Kischnick
Riley Kischnick is the daughter of Terry and Laurie Kischnick and is the co-valedictorian of the Class of 2020.
Alivia England
Alivia England is the daughter of Donald England and Kristie Hatinger and is the co-valedictorian for the Class of 2020.
Teagan Cox
Teagan Cox is the daughter of Edward and Monica Cox, and is the Co-Valedictorian for the Class of 2020.
Rylie Richards
Rylie Richards is the daughter of Ross and Dana Richards and is the Salutatorian of the Class of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.