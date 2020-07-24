MARION — The Marion Class of 2020 wore their caps and gowns last Thursday, July 16, 2020 and gathered for the annual senior awards banquet. The next night the seniors would finally have the opportunity to finish their high school careers with their graduation ceremony.
