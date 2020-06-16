The Michigan Association of Retired Personnel Wexford Missaukee Chapter has announced the winners of the 2020 Scholarships. The two scholarships, in the amount of $500 each, are awarded annually by the MARSP chapter.
The first scholarship was awarded to Brianna Puffer, a senior at Manton High School, who will be attending Saginaw Valley State University in the fall. Brianna’s parents are Keri and Jeff Puffer.
The second scholarship was awarded to Paige Swiriduk, a senior from Manton High School, who will attend Oakland University. Paige’s parents are Margaret and Dan Swiriduk. We wish them the best of luck in the future.
