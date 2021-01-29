ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Craig Sterk, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 435 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk. Of the 269 Collegiate Scholars, 78 of them maintained a perfect 4.0 average and are recognized with a pound sign.
Sterk is a senior religion major at Northwestern College. He is the son of Karen Anthony of Warsaw. He is a 2017 graduate of McBain High School.
Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,500 students in Orange City, Iowa, offering bachelor’s degrees in more than 80 majors as well as master’s degrees in education, physician assistant studies and athletic training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.