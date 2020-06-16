MCBAIN — McBain High School announces its 2020 Senior Scholars.
• Gavin Sieland is a Senior Scholar for McBain High School. He was a part of the National Honor Society both in his junior and senior years. Gavin participated in football and track all four years of high school. Gavin was also proudly involved in cleaning up the town of McBain during his last two years of high school.
•Halee Martin is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. She had a 3.7 GPA throughout high school. In high school, she had taken AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, and AP Literature. During all four years of high school, she participated in the project HERO. Haleee plans on attending Central Michigan University this fall pursuing a secondary education degree.
• Lucas Scholten is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. Lucas graduated with a 3.7 GPA. He was a part of the ski club and played both JV and Varsity football. Lucas plans to attend GVSU in the fall, majoring in accounting with a minor in criminal justice. Lucas has a goal of getting into the FBI.
• Grace Leonard is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. She has maintained a 3.8 GPA, and has taken multiple AP and dual enrollment classes. She was a member of the Cadillac YMCA swim team for all four years of high school and has participated in both the National Honor Society and Project HERO. In the fall, she will be attending Grand Valley State University in pursuit of a biology degree.
• Ethan Barton is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. In high school, he maintained a 3.98 GPA and scored 1480 on the SAT. Ethan played football, basketball, and ran track. In addition to sports, Ethan was the Vice President of NHS, the founder of the Youth Leaders of McBain, the Student Liaison for McBain days, and was on the Student Council for two years. In the summer, Ethan will attend the United States Naval Academy to study Aerospace Engineering and begin a career of naval service.
• Hannah Smith is a Senior Scholar at McBain High school. She has maintained a 3.88 GPA. Throughout her high school career, she has been involved in track, band, and project H.E.R.O. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. In the fall Hannah plans to attend Grand Valley State University to pursue a degree in Recreational Therapy.
• Megan Taylor is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her high school career. Megan participated in four years of cross country, three years of softball, and two years of track. She was also involved in Project HERO and was the president of the National Honor Society. Megan will be attending Western Michigan University to pursue a degree in Advertisement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.