McBain man attends PATH 'deer camp'

“I like everything you do.‘
Kyle Schmidt of McBain doesn’t talk often, but that’s what he said about the people who made it possible on Tuesday for him to shoot an eight-point buck.
It’s been nearly 16 years since a violent car crash at the Stoney Corners intersection took the lives of three people and left Schmidt with a closed head injury and confined to a wheelchair. Daily therapy has allowed him to regain some of his speech and motor skills, but traditional deer hunting remains beyond his range of activities.
Enter the PATH Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes outdoor sports such as hunting and fishing with an emphasis on helping those with life challenges.
Schmidt was one of 20 hunters attending a makeshift “deer camp‘ at the family-owned Trophy Ranch in Ubly, Michigan. Accompanied by his mother, Elaine, and caregiver Craig Cornell, he hunted Monday evening and early Tuesday morning before connecting on a buck after breakfast.
“I asked him if he wanted to go hunting, and he said he did,‘ Elaine said. “Before the accident he had taken hunter safety, but he had not been out yet. He was just 16.‘
Schmidt enjoyed the “deer camp‘ atmosphere with other challenged hunters, family members and friends.
At the Trophy Ranch, Kyle hunted in a trailer equipped with a mechanical rifle rest that adjusted as directed by a volunteer guide. A screen showed Kyle where the gun was aimed.
When all was set, Kyle blew into a hose, firing the 7 mm Ruger.
While harvesting a deer was rewarding, Elaine said just experiencing “deer camp‘ made the visit worthwhile.
“I think (the PATH Foundation) is awesome. And I learned a lot from the other hunters about other activities we don’t have around here,‘ she said.
Readers of the Cadillac News may recall that Kyle competed in 2014 in the “My Team Triumph‘ road race held in Lucas. He’s also gone kayaking, wheel chair dancing and biking through organizations such as the Disability Network Northern Michigan and The Lighthouse, both based in Traverse City.
Kyle spent much of his time in Ubly smiling and reaching out to interact with new friends.
PATH accepts donations at its website or through checks sent to its president Bob Knoop, 9300 Lahring Road, Gaines, MI 48436. Knoop said the organization enjoys strong support from the Abrams Foundation and the Shriners, but gifts from the public keep it afloat. PATH has no paid staff.
“We have a lot of volunteers who do the work of PATH because they believe in our mission and see those big smiles on the faces of people we help,‘ Knoop said.
PATH evolved from an unincorporated group of hunters put together by Cadillac resident Bob Garner that raised funds to get young people hunting and fishing. The loose-knit group supported the early efforts of Chuck Connell, now owner of Tails-A-Waggin pheasant ranch in Marion, to take young people fishing from his pontoon.
Kyle was one of those young fisherman. And now he’s a hunter helped by PATH.
“When he talks about his deer, he’s smiling,‘ Elaine said.
She is a retired custodian for McBain Public Schools. Father and husband Ed Schmidt retired from Four Winns.
Their daughter Stacy Rhodes’ career path was inspired by her brother. She is a recreational therapist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.