McBain Middle School students of the month for December and January By Staff Cadillac News Feb 6, 2020 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 December students of the month left to right: Aubrie Kamphouse, 6 grade, Katelyn DeZeeuw, 7 grade, Amelia Schihl, 8 grade. Courtesy photo — Evie Kamphouse January students of the month left to right: Garrin Schneeg, 6 grade, Levi Myers, 7 grade; Avril Kortman, 8 grade. Courtesy photo — Evie Kamphouse Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MCBAIN — McBain Middle School announces the students of the month for December and January. Cadillac News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Community Mcbain Students Of Month Latest News 'I'm calling about your vehicle warranty...' 'Cadillac forgets about it' Flu, strep lead to McBain school closure Evart boys hold on to edge Pine River RC's Samuels, Fowler sign for gridiron Strong TC West team takes down Cadillac hockey Farms in McBain, Evart awarded for high-quality milk production Marion girls top Charlton Heston Academy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEbels choose general manager for new Reed City locationJona JoAnn SeeleyNew menu, name change and jobs coming to RavenWexford Co. Sheriff's Office looking for help identifying suspectCadillac woman sentenced to jail for drug-related convictionsPublic Record — 28th Circuit CourtFamily struggles to carry on after overdose death of Cadillac manSaralee BernthSneak peak at Lake Cadillac Resort and former Marina restaurantPublic Record — 49th Circuit Court Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Feb 6 Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club meeting Thu, Feb 6, 2020 Feb 9 Old country hymn church service Sun, Feb 9, 2020 Feb 10 Bingo - Veterans Benefit Mon, Feb 10, 2020 Feb 10 Women of the Moose meeting Mon, Feb 10, 2020 Feb 10 Kiwanis Club of Cadillac Mon, Feb 10, 2020 Feb 11 Weekly Peer Grief Support Group Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Cadillac Area Low Vision Support Group Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Depression, Bipolar, Chronic Illness Support Group Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Hamburger Night Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Hamburger Night Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.