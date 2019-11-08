McBain resident embodies Veterans Day values as member of U.S. Navy Reserve

MILLINGTON, Tn. — As Americans reflect on the service of military men and women this Veterans Day, some may not realize that they are fellow residents with those who serve in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
Chief Petty Officer Brad Hinton, a resident of McBain, supports and defends freedom around the world as a Navy construction electrician.
“I previously was the leading petty officer for the Africa Detachment, Quick React Force AOIC, and Det Saginaw AOIC,‘ Hinton said. “But, with the recent frocking to chief my role will be altered in the future.‘
Hinton is a 2004 McBain Public High School graduate and also earned a degree from Northwestern Michigan College in 2013 majoring in electrical energy.
