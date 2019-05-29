• Caiden Brinks is a 2019 Senior Scholar at McBain High School where he has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his high school career. He is a member of the Rambler Robotics team, assuming leadership roles on the Electrical, Mechanical and Drive teams. One of his greatest passions is music; he was a percussionist in the High School band for three years, a vocalist in HighLiters, and is an active member of the worship team at Dighton Wesleyan Church. Caiden attends the Wexford Missaukee Career Technical Center in the Computers Networking and Electronics Technology Program. He is a member of both the National Honor Society at McBain and the National Technical Honor Society at the CTC. In addition, he is a co-op student at 9&10 News, working as a System’s Analyst in the IT Department. He is currently working toward his Associate's Degree in Information Technology through Baker’s Early College Program, which he will complete in the Spring of 2020, after which he plans to attend a four-year university.
• Jenna Dick is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. She has maintained a 3.9 GPA throughout her high school career and scored a 1230 on the SAT. She has been a member of Project HERO all four years of high school and she was inducted into the National Honor Society her junior and senior years of high school. In addition to this, she was voted Vice President of the National Honor Society this past fall. Jenna has participated in band and choir all throughout high school and is also a student at The Landing Dance Academy. In addition to this, Jenna is a member of youth band and praise team and Rehoboth Reformed Church. She plans on attending Grand Valley State University in the fall to study Exercise Science and Nutrition.
• Caleb Dodde is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. He has maintained a GPA of 3.97 throughout his high school career. He was a mentor in the HERO program, student council treasurer, participated in the National Honor Society, and was involved in a yearly mission trip to Mississippi. He was also a member of the track and cross-country teams. He is joining the U.S. Army Reserve and will start college at the University of Michigan in 2020 to study chemical engineering.
• Ever since middle school, Arie Gentry has been drawn to Mathematics. In eighth grade he won first prize in the Regional Mathcounts testing and tournament events, allowing him to move on to the States Mathcounts competition. Eventually going on to take multiple AP and Dual Enrollment college classes through to his senior year, Arie has maintained a 3.948 GPA during his high-school career. He plans to study Mathematics Secondary Education at Eastern Michigan University to become a high school math teacher. He dreams of obtaining his master’s degree and possibly eventually becoming a college professor.
• Isabella Gandolfi is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. She has maintained a 3.96 GPA through her high school career. She is the Senior Class President, the current National Honors Society President and one of two Drum Majors for the Marching Band. All four years of high school, Isabella participated in the H.E.R.O. Program, HighLiters, Robotics, Softball, and Volleyball. This fall Isabella plans to pursue a degree in Chemical Engineering from Kettering University.
• Sarah Mentel is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. She has maintained a 3.99 GPA through her high school career and obtained a 1320 score on her SAT. While taking advanced classes at school, Sarah has also been a member of the high school band and National Honor Society. She plans on pursing a mathematics degree at Saginaw Valley State University, which will bring her closer to her goal of becoming a part of actuarial science.
• Jack Racignol is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. Jack was the leader of the marketing division for the robotics team, a member of the National Honor Society, Project H.E.R.O. and he played in the high school band. This year, he and some fellow students choose to take the BC calculus exam and started meeting regularly after school to prepare. They called it “calc group!‘ Jack has a GPA of 3.99 and plans to attend Michigan Technological University to peruse a degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in aerospace engineering.
• Ashley Schierbeek is a senior scholar at McBain High School. She has maintained a 3.99 GPA throughout her high school career. She has participated in cross country, basketball, and track all four years of high school. She was also involved in HighLiters, Project H.E.R.O., and was treasurer of the National Honor Society. In the fall, Ashley plans to attend Ferris State University to pursue a degree in optometry.
• Fiona Sullivan is a Senior Scholar at McBain High School. She lives in Lake City with her parents Ben and Jolene Sullivan and three younger siblings. While at McBain High School, she has participated in choir, track, National Honor Society, Art and Literature Club, and the Rambler Robotics team. She achieved a 1300 on her SATs. She has participated in the Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show for eight seasons, twice taking Market Grand Champion for her swine projects. She is active within her church family at Prosper Christian Reformed Church in Falmouth. She plans to attend Grand Rapids Community College and pursue studies in literature, art and design.
