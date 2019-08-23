WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 4,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in the nation’s capital for the 128th Continental Congress, the latest gathering of the longstanding service organization’s annual meeting.
The week-long convention consisted of business sessions, committee meetings, and social functions, and was topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award winners are honored. In attendance was Megan Ryno of the Marie Therese Cadillac Chapter.
Ryno represented the Marie Therese Cadillac Chapter by serving as a delegate and volunteering as a page.
At the Opening Night Ceremony, Alex Trebek was honored in absentia with the DAR Americanism Award, and the ceremony featured a performance by Dean Malissa, the world’s leading portrayer of George Washington. The National Defense Night Ceremony, honoring our nation’s military personnel and veterans, welcomed LTG Nadja West, Surgeon General of the United States Army. Other national awards were handed out during the week to outstanding individuals celebrating excellence in historic preservation, education and patriotism.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.
