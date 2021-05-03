MCBAIN — Wexford Missaukee Chapter Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel scholarship has announced the winners of the 2021 Scholarships.
The two scholarships, in the amount of $500.00 each, are awarded annually by the MARSP chapter.
The first scholarship was awarded to Matthew Utecht, a senior at McBain High School, who will be attending Grand Valley State University in the fall. Matthew’s parents are Dean and Dannette Utecht.
The second scholarship was awarded to Kaylee O’Neil a senior from Mesick High School, who will attend the University of Michigan. Kaylee’s parent is Vanessa Tordy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.