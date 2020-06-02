LANSING — The Michigan Health Endowment Fund (Health Fund) announced today that it will support 70 health projects and capacity building efforts across the state with a total of $5.3 million in new investments. Nonprofits, universities, and government agencies statewide will receive grants ranging from $15,600 to $100,000 under the Health Fund’s Community Health Impact grant program.
“This program is about supporting the health of Michigan communities, collaborating around improved access to services, and building organizational capacities,‘ said Megan Murphy, senior program officer. “We can’t wait to see how these organizations help move their communities toward more sustainable health outcomes.‘
Many of the selected projects respond to the Health Fund’s focus areas of increasing access to healthy food, wellness and fitness programs, and mental health services. Nearly all of them will serve the Health Fund’s target populations of children and older adults.
The District Health Department #10, Live Well For Your Heart, Missaukee and Wexford Counties, will receive $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.