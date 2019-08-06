For Michiganders, abundant water resources are a normal part of life. With coastlines on four of the Great Lakes, more than 26,000 inland lakes, and more than 50,000 miles of rivers, Michigan truly is a water-state.
Despite the overwhelming abundance of water, in recent years the reliability of this resource has had major impacts across the state. Droughts and floods, along with abnormally hot and cold temperatures, have contributed to making Michigan’s freshwater resources unpredictable.
In 2013, Lake Michigan and Lake Huron water levels were at an all-time low. This was due to decades of drought that began in the 1990s. Lake Superior, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie were also struggling with well-below-average lake levels. The decline in water level took a serious economic toll on the shipping, tourism and fishing industries throughout Michigan. The circumstances were dire, and predictions showed that it was likely that lake levels would continue to drop. But in 2014, due to increased precipitation, ice cover and snowmelt, the opposite problem emerged. Now there was too much water.
In 2019, the increase in lake levels has only continued. Lake Superior and Lake Erie have both reached record water levels. Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and Lake Ontario are all trending significantly above average. This has resulted in coastal flooding and concern for both infrastructure, shoreline ecosystems and public accessibility to lakeshores across the state.
Shifting away from the Great Lakes and into central Michigan, water fluctuations have resulted in just as much turmoil. With many of central Michigan’s lands converted to agriculture, many farmlands across the state have felt the challenges of operating with inconsistent precipitation. In 2018, an early spring was followed by an extremely hot and dry summer. At its peak, approximately two-thirds of Michigan counties were listed as experiencing “abnormally dry‘ to “severe drought‘ conditions. In many places, crop production was severely hampered.
Fast forward to 2019: lower Michigan had more rain than it could handle. Flooding and saturated soils pushed back planting dates and, in some cases, inhibited planting this season’s crop all together. The situation was so poor that the USDA allocated additional emergency funding to plant cover crops through the Natural Resource Conservation Service. This program assisted farmers who could not plant cash crops due to moisture. By planting cover crops, farms can still grow some feed for livestock, increase organic matter, and protect their soils from erosion until next spring.
So, what is causing the tremendous variation in water resources across Michigan and much of the midwestern United States? As contentious and politicized as the issue has become, the fact-of-the-matter is that our climate is changing. In the last several decades, the Great Lakes region and much of the world has been characterized by warmer than average temperatures, increased and decreased precipitation between regions, and higher frequencies of extreme weather events.
To give some perspective on how these changes have affected water resources in Michigan, here are a few statistics. According to the Michigan Climate Action Network, heavy rain events, characterized by two or more inches of rain in a 12-hour period, now account for nearly 30 percent more water than 50 years ago. This frequently surpasses our infrastructure’s ability to handle excess water, leading to pollution and flooding. According to the US E.P.A., in the last 50 years, warmer temperatures have decreased the length of time snow remains frozen on the ground, in Michigan. This creates greater potential for flooding and erosion during the spring thaws. Also, the Great Lakes now see an average of 60 percent less ice cover throughout the winter. Evaporation contributes to substantial decreases in lake levels and without ice cover, evaporation can now occur for most of the year.
These phenomena are only a few of the environmental and human health related concerns that unpredictable water resources can cause. Agriculture, fishing, and tourism will be impacted, as well. Unfortunately for us, this means that we are going to have to adapt our ways of life so that we can coexist with our changing world.
The good news is much is being done to mitigate these new, challenging issues. Wetland and watershed restorations have restored land to take up more water — as nature designed, to act as a sponge during flood events. Education has led to an increase in municipalities adopting zoning ordinances that protect water quality, provide stormwater retention, and ensure residents don’t build in harm’s way. Greater awareness of soil health on agricultural land has allowed for improved water infiltration and water storage, thereby protecting crops during dry seasons and safeguarding the soil during the wet times.
This work is vital and needs to continue. Michigan is at the heart of our world’s most important resource — water. If we can continue to learn and adapt, Michigan and its water resources will be the envy of the world for generations to come.
Alex Svoboda is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance (MAEAP) Technician for the Osceola-Lake Conservation District, located in Reed City, Michigan. He is responsible for Osceola, Clare and the eastern half of Lake counties. For more information, contact Alex by phone at 231-465-8012, by email at alex.svoboda@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District office located at 138 W Upton Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.
