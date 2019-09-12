MOUNT PLEASANT — Mid Michigan College released its scholar's list recipients for Summer 2019.

Scholars List recognition is for students who earned a letter grade in six or more but fewer than 12 college-level credit hours with a 3.5 or higher grade point average for that semester.

Local students on the list include:

• Cadillac:

Steve Sandelius

Brittney Smith

Emily Smith

• Evart:

Kendra Foster

• Falmouth

Zachary Utecht

• Reed City:

Bethany Moss

