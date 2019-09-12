MOUNT PLEASANT — Mid Michigan College released its scholar's list recipients for Summer 2019.
Scholars List recognition is for students who earned a letter grade in six or more but fewer than 12 college-level credit hours with a 3.5 or higher grade point average for that semester.
Local students on the list include:
• Cadillac:
Steve Sandelius
Brittney Smith
Emily Smith
• Evart:
Kendra Foster
• Falmouth
Zachary Utecht
• Reed City:
Bethany Moss
