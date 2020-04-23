LAKE CITY — The location for the Missaukee Conservation District annual tree sale has changed. It is now being held at the Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N Morey (M66), Lake City. The time and dates remain the same, May 8, 2020  from 10 a.m. to  6 p.m. and May 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

