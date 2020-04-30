LAKE CITY — Missaukee County youth have a variety of ways to participate in 4-H activities without having to leave their homes. Activities include friendly competitions and a virtual club where youth will grow giant pumpkins.
There will be three friendly competitions, each with a different focus, where youth can win prizes. The first will be called Block Masters Jr and will run through May 1, 2020. Youth can submit photos of a building block creation to be judged against their peers. The second competition will be dessert decorating and run through May 15, 2020. The third will be drawing/photography and run through June 1, 2020.
The giant pumpkin growing club will be held weekly for six weeks starting Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The county’s youth participants will each receive growing material and seeds in the mail. Using videos, Brandie Sigler, Missaukee County 4-H program coordinator will lead participants through lessons from creating a newspaper pot to nurturing a growing pumpkin.
“Many organizations are creating interesting content delivered through live web conference,‘ said Sigler. “But we know many Missaukee County homes don’t have access to reliable internet, so we are focused on providing a fun learning experiences in other formats. Youth don’t need internet access at all to participate in the competitions and can download the videos for giant pumpkin club participation over slower connections.‘
Youth interested in participating in these or other 4-H clubs and programs should contact Sigler at 231-920-7748 or siglerbr@msu.edu. To learn more about other 4-H programs offered to Missaukee County youth, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Missaukee4H.
