John Muir said, “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks‘. Having environmental education in schools is an important step to developing citizens that are well informed about environmental issues. Educators across the United States have developed ways schools could be recognized for promoting environmentally sound practices within the school and for educating students about the environment. There are many different successful “green school‘ programs in existence today.
What is a Green School?
A green school is a school that creates a healthy environment that promotes learning while saving energy, environmental resources, and money. Green schools use hands-on, real-life learning opportunities. These experiences give students the understanding and motivation to take action about complex environmental issues. This aspect of education complements the standards for science, math, social studies, and even language arts. The green school movement takes environmental education beyond the classroom by engaging students to solve real environmental problems in their community.
Michigan Green Schools
Michigan Green Schools was formed in 2006 to help schools meet their environmental goals which include protecting our air, land, water, and animals of our state. This is accomplished through good ecological practices and teaching environmental stewardship. Schools can obtain Michigan Green School Certification by completing student-led environmentally friendly practices within the school. Schools can achieve certification at the green, emerald, or evergreen status depending on how many activities are completed in a year. They are required to do activities that relate to recycling, energy use, environmental protection, and other miscellaneous environmental activities.
This year Missaukee Conservation District (MCD) has been working with the teachers and students at Lake City Elementary (LCES), Lake City Middle/High (LCMS or LCHS), Northern Michigan Christian (NMC), and Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center (WMCTC) schools to coordinate certification as a Michigan Green School. Three schools will be certified at the evergreen level, which means they are doing 20 or more approved environmental activities. One will be certified at the emerald level, which means they are doing 15 to19 approved activities. These schools have worked diligently to earn their certification and have done engaging environmentally friendly activities.
Green School Activities
Each school’s recycling program is unique, tailored to their specific needs, and has students participating in their recycling program. All schools collect paper and cardboard for recycling. The students at LCMS along with the Lake City National Honor Society students are collecting plastic drink containers this year. The students in the Agriscience and Natural Resource (ANR) program at WMCTC recycle plastic and metal for the entire technical center. The cafeteria staff and students at NMC use compost from the school’s leftover produce to fertilize their school garden. The teachers at LCES are collecting used markers and crayons for recycling this year. Along with unique recycling programs, each school’s green school activities include innovative ways to engage students in learning about the environment.
Missaukee Conservation District has been working with Lake City second grade students to educate them about bats and the threats that bats face. Students received lessons about bats and their habitat needs than had an opportunity to build bat houses. On January 21 Lake City Shop students joined the second graders to assist with bat house building. They used kits that were created by students in the Agriscience and Natural Resource (ANR) program at WMCTC. The students built 20 bat houses, which will be put up throughout Missaukee County in the spring.
Eighth grade Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) students at LCMS learned about the importance of native plants and the impact that invasive plants can have on an ecosystem. The STEM students have been working with MCD to design a native plant rain garden. This rain garden will be planted around one of the school’s retaining ponds to help minimize erosion from parking lot runoff. MCD has applied for a grant on the school’s behalf to plant the garden with students this spring.
Students in NMC’s Agriculture class grow salad greens hydroponically. These greens are used in the cafeteria to provide fresh produce for salads. This is an example of using locally grown produce to minimize the environmental impact of food distribution. With the help of MCD these NMC students also became part of the citizen science program called Monarch Watch. The students raised and tagged monarch butterflies in the fall. This tagging program helps scientists monitor the migration of monarchs.
Forestry is taught at Agriscience and Natural Resource students WMCTC by using the school’s forest. Their forest management plan is a tool to teach how to sustainably manage the forest. Students have an opportunity to learn how to do tree population studies and how to select trees for harvest.
Our future depends on protecting the health and wellbeing of our children and the planet. The goal of the green school movement is to equip new generations with the skills and knowledge to solve complex environmental problems. Today’s generation of children are growing up indoors and plugged-in which creates a disconnect from nature and an environmental literacy gap. Students that receive environmental education and actively participate in their school’s environmentally friendly practices are more likely to become citizens that are good environmental stewards.
Andrea is the education coordinator for Missaukee Conservation District. Please contact her at Missaukee Conservation District 231.839.7193 or at andrea.mayer@macd.org if you have questions about Michigan Green Schools.
