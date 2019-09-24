LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, Sept. 10, I received a phone call from John Bevier. John and Lynn are good friends, but his calls usually all start out the same way: “Hello, Marijo, I need you to do me a little favor.‘ I know it must involve a computer, an iPad, or an iPhone, and he always ends the conversation with, “whenever you get a chance.‘
I know that means sooner than later so I assured John I would tackle the next day. So, when I woke up Wednesday morning my task was to start getting the word out about a very important and worthwhile project. Then I realized it was Sept. 11, 2019, and that meant in exactly two months it would be Veterans Day.
It is time to get working on the annual Missaukee Veterans Wreath Project ... how time flies!
Then I thought, what better way to do that than to reflect on the events that happened 18 years ago on 9/11. I’m sure we all remember exactly where we were and what we were doing when we heard the horrific news of the terror attack on U.S. soil. The thing that keeps coming back to me is not only all of the people that lost their lives that day, but also, all the men and women before that day and since that day who have lost their lives securing the freedoms we have all become so accustomed to, and too often, take for granted.
We can show our appreciation and honor the more than 1,500 veterans who are buried right here in one of Missaukee County’s 24 cemeteries by placing a wreath on each and every one of their graves for Veterans Day.
This is our fourth year for this Veterans Wreath Project and we once again need your help.
First, we want to thank all who have donated your time and talents at any time or made a monetary donation to this very worthwhile project. Since we do place wreaths throughout the entire county, we would really like to have a few volunteers from each and every township, if possible.
The two biggest jobs that require the most people are clipping the boughs to the correct length and then putting them into the proper size bundles for the wreath makers. Each wreath takes 10 bundles. If you do the math, you’ll see we need over 15,000 bundles!
There is no previous experience required; we will train, and we guarantee the first time you drive past one of the cemeteries after the wreaths have been placed, you will feel great about the time you spent with us.
We will be starting to clip on Monday, Sept. 30, and start making wreaths on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and if things go smoothly, we should be done in about two weeks.
We do have some limitations to our workspace, so we try to be somewhat organized, so please let us know when you would be available.
If you have helped in the past and can spare some time again this year, THANK YOU! If you haven’t helped yet but would like to, we would love to hear from you. Please call or email if you are interested or have any questions.
Contact: Marijo Colon at (231) 394-0146 or macolon@chartermi.net, or John Bevier at (231) 633-9450 or jbevier@michweb.net.
