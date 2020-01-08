MSP looking for Houghton Lake man last seen Tuesday afternoon

HOUGHTON LAKE — The Michigan State Police is asking the public for help in locating a Houghton Lake man.
James Truman Glover was last seen Tuesday afternoon wearing a blue Nike shirt, jeans and tennis shoes in the Houghton Lake area east of U.S. 127.
Glover is 5’9‘ and weighs 175 pounds.
He was arraigned Monday on Friend of the Court charges and local law enforcement are looking for him. He is not in any danger and there is no risk to the public.
If you know his whereabouts, please call 911.
