Michigan State University Extension and 4-H are finding new ways to provide educational programming to residents of Wexford and Missaukee counties during the mandated social distancing due to novel coronavirus.
“We’ve taken much of our programming online,‘ said Brandie Sigler, 4-H program coordinator. “For example, a babysitting club that was meeting at Lake City Middle School is now meeting virtually through an online platform.‘
Both Wexford and Missaukee county’s 4-H programs have launched virtual scavenger hunts using the GooseChase app. Youth ages 13 and older can download the GooseChase app to their mobile device, and then search for their county’s game. Missions included in the game will require participants to research answers to educational questions and explore the world around them without ever having to leave their yards.
In addition to local programs, residents can also participate in programs offered online by any Extension office in the state. For example, several area youths are participating in a Home Alone club hosted by Kalkaska County 4-H and an art club hosted by Gladwin 4-H.
MSU Extension understands the need for families to help youth stay engaged in learning while out of the school. The website (https://www.canr.msu.edu/family/Educational-Resources-for-School-Closures/) contains links to activity books, guides and more for ages toddler through teen. This site includes “84 easy science lessons you can do at home.‘ Right now, most of our statewide 4-H pieces of training are available for everyone, regardless of location (because they’re offered online) and many of them are free.
MSU Extension has compiled a list of online and remote learning resources for people of all ages. Online products can be found at https://www.canr.msu.edu/rlr/ in the following categories:
• Adult online learning (includes agricultural pieces of training)
• Educational resources for school closures
• Family and community resources (including “managing stress and anxiety during the novel coronavirus pandemic‘)
• Health and wellness resources
• Local government resources for coronavirus response
“MSU Extension has a huge treasure trove of resources for families, farmers, local governments, and businesses. Now is a good time to explore new learning opportunities or find resources to help you navigate today’s uncertainties,‘ said Shari Spoelman, MSU Extension District Director. “Even though our offices are closed, please know we are here to help you by connecting you to the many resources of our land grant university. Our phone messages and emails are being picked up routinely.‘
