Join 4-H staff as we take a look into life working with fisheries and wildlife. Follow along as we climb through bogs, peer into bear dens, mist net songbirds, snorkel for fish, or perhaps even tag deer. Meet researchers, learn about their fieldwork, and the education and career path they've followed to get there.
Monthly Sessions will be held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. EST through May. The October session falls on a different Tuesday from the rest of the series.
Each 30-minute session will feature one to two guest researchers. Youth will be encouraged to ask questions to learn more through a live question and answer with scientists. This free series is open to 4-H and non-4-H youth ages 12 to 19 years. Pre-registration is required: https://events.anr.msu.edu/wild_spartans/
October Event on Wild Spartans: Bats!
This month we peer into caves and crevices to learn about a nighttime flyer that graces our northern woods and waters. Join us on October 27, 2020, at 7 p.m. EST to talk about researching and protecting Michigan’s bats.
You will meet Michigan DNR biologist, John DePue, learn about his fieldwork, and the education and career path he followed to get there. This free series is open to 4-H and non-4-H youth ages 12 to 19 years. Pre-registration is required: https://events.anr.msu.edu/wild_spartans/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.