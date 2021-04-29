LAKE CITY — Michigan State University Extension is offering The Parent Talk System program.
This is a six-week series of webinars for parents of toddlers to teens. The webinars are designed to improve communication and provide practical verbal strategies for raising confident, caring, responsible children.
Topics include eliminating unwanted behavior, setting limits, teaching about consequences, giving effective feedback, promoting independence and developing character.
Classes take place on Monday evenings starting at 7 p.m. Registration is required for this free series.
Parents can register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/ParentTalkApril2021/. For more information, contact instructor Courtney Aldrich, aldric82@msu.edu, or you can call one of the local extension offices - Wexford MSU Extension 231-779-9480 or Missaukee MSU Extension 231-839-4667.
