MSU Extension 4-H is offering an online opportunity for high school youth to explore STEAM career opportunities in a variety of fields.
This six-week program will explore a wide range of jobs, whether students are interested in the medical field and want to help people lead healthy lives or have dreams of flying high in aviation. With a wide range of careers represented, there's a career field for everyone.
During March through April 6, this club will meet virtually on Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. Participants will learn from experts in each of the STEAM subject areas. The program is offered free of charge, but participants must sign up to become a 4-H member.
March 16
Engineering: Engineering Manager, Geological, Mechanical, Dimensional, and Environmental Engineers
March 23
Art: Marketing Specialist, Art Exhibition Manager, Glass Blower Entrepreneur, Scene Shop Supervisor/Master Carpenter, Photographer/Videographer
March 30
Math: Financial Educator, Branch Manager/Loan Officer, County Treasurer Office
Participants are welcome to pick which sessions they would like to attend when they register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/STEAMCareers/
But you won't want to miss any of the sessions with the professionals that will be panelists! To receive club access, please make sure all high school youth interested are registered on 4-H Online.
