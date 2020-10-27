Keep food safe at your fundraisers and food events. The Cooking for Crowds Food Safety Education program is designed for organizations or groups and their volunteers who prepare food for the public at food events or food fundraisers. You will learn to prevent the conditions during planning, purchasing, storage, preparation and service that could lead to a foodborne illness outbreak at your next food event or fundraiser. This food safety education program is based on the Michigan Food Code.
Online classes will be held on:
November 9, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m.
December 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon
January 19, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m.
To register, visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/C4C2020/.
The cost for the class is $15 per person and includes a food safety manual that will be mailed to you before class. Pre-registration is required.
