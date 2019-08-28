CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension is pleased to announce it has received a grant in the amount of $1,035 from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. This grant award will support two parent education programs being held in Cadillac.
The first series is “Building Early Emotional Skills in Young Children.‘ It is a free seven-week series. Topics include reducing biting, conflict, and frustrations, handling tantrums, responding to children’s feelings, the temperament “fit‘ between caregiver and child, and more. No child care provided.
• Location: Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, 5992 E M-55, Cadillac (Pizza provided)
• Meeting dates: Tuesdays: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays: 9/10, (skip 9/17), 9/24, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22
The second series, “Parent Talk‘, is six weeks long. Topics include teaching responsibility, setting limits, choices and consequences, praise, criticism and self-esteem, promoting independence and encouraging character. This series is free of charge and fun activities for the children will be included (provided by the library).
• Location: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake Street, Cadillac
• Meeting dates: 10:30 to noon Tuesdays: 9/10, (skip 9/17), 9/24, /10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/22
For questions or to register for either of the series, contact the MSU Extension office at 231-779-9480 or trautner@msu.edu.
