One unintended consequence of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order is septic system issues. In the past, many homes were empty for eight to 10 hours each weekday while homeowners were at work, school and other activities. Today with families staying home 24/7, more handwashing, more food preparation and more toilets flushing is causing more stress on septic systems. More septic system issues, backups, overflows, etc. are occurring.
MSU Extension in partnership with the Macomb County Environmental Health Division is holding a free educational webinar, “Septic Systems 101 During Stay at Home‘ on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The webinar will focus on septic system use, maintenance and troubleshooting your system followed by a real-time question and answer portion.
To register for the webinar, go to https://events.anr.msu.edu/septicsystem101macombmay2020/.
The link to downloadable handout materials will be sent with the reminder email for the webinar.
